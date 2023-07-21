Electro-Pop Gen-Z Songstress INJI Shares Debut EP 'LFG'

INJI embarked on a national U.S. tour that includes stops at Los Angeles’ Echoplex on 7.26 and a sold-out show at New York’s Elsewhere on 7.28.

Jul. 21, 2023

Electro-Pop Gen-Z Songstress INJI Shares Debut EP 'LFG'

Electronic-pop’s latest rising star INJI today releases her debut EP LFG on Astralwerks. The 7-track body of work features previously released singles “GASLIGHT,” “BORED,” “MADELINE,” and “UNTZ UNTZ,” as well as three other unheard dancefloor hits. In INJI’s words: “I tried to encapsulate that feeling that makes you text your friends ‘LFGGG’.”

Tongue-in-cheek, playful and irresistibly catchy, LFG encapsulates INJI’s subversive attitude towards electronic music, trademarked by her signature deadpan delivery and wildfire cynicism. INJI explains: “I started this project in my dorm room, with two of my best friends from college, while trying to finish a finance degree. I had about 40 followers on TikTok and zero expectation that anyone would ever hear what I was writing.

That’s why the songs are so hilariously real, and ridiculously me. I wrote like no one was listening, no one was. I think it’s that originality and honesty of the songs that people related to. This EP is meant to make you feel happier, more energized, more confident and optimistic than you felt before you listened to it. It’s meant to make you giggle, it’s meant to put a smile on your face, it’s meant for you to memorize and scream the lyrics and jump around in your bedroom.

Fans will be able to see INJI perform LFG live. INJI embarked on a national U.S. tour that includes stops at Los Angeles’ Echoplex on 7.26 and a sold-out show at New York’s Elsewhere on 7.28.

Born and raised in Turkey, INJI (real name Inci Guran) first exploded on TikTok for her smash hit “GASLIGHT,” which she released independently while studying at university in the US. Making a name for herself for her tongue-in-cheek subversive pop backed by an electronic punch, “GASLIGHT” reached the Top 10 on the TikTok charts with 3m+ creations and over 6 billion views of her sound, plus a TikTok x Samsung campaign with none other than Nile Rogers.

Since then, INJI has been working on her debut EP LFG, due next month, which includes viral track “MADELINE,” “single girl anthem” and debut signing single “THE ONE” (8M+ plays globally), “BORED,” her most recent single “UNTZ UNTZ,” and three new electrifying tracks that mark INJI as an essential new addition to your record box and a thrilling talent for this year and beyond.

Photo Credit: Stowkelly



