Electro-Pop Duo MUNNYCAT Release New Track 'giddy up'

New Year's Day is MUNNYCAT's favorite holiday. It's a blank slate - a moment to reframe your past year's mistakes and a chance to create your destiny in the next. 2022 was a good year for K808 and Khaledzou of MUNNYCAT. The Los Angeles-based songwriting and production duo got married (to each other!).

They had their upcoming album 'age of the scorpio' mastered on-site at Abbey Road Studios in London. They went to the Grammy's and became voting Academy Members. Their most recent single 'honest' (with its wild-west-themed video) lit up Spotify playlists, but they have their sights set on nothing short of world-domination in 2023 - and their new single 'giddy up' is their blueprint.

Khaledzou: "The song is about getting off your ass and creating the life you wanna have. You gotta surround yourself with people who are the right kind of crazy and weed out the bad-news-bears. You have to have a realistic plan, even if it's only aspirational at first. It's our way of motivating ourselves to break things down into little bites".

K808: "The first sounds of the song are like an alarm going off to shock you into the new way of thinking. The track is cleaner and more open than some of our grimier stuff, like it's more spacious and makes room for possibilities. The year is fresh. What are you gunna make of it? Are you gunna sit there and let it happen to you - or are you going to get out there and make it what you want it to be? Giddy up, m*ther f*cker!"

The gritty video, filmed in Brooklyn, is a manifestation fever dream, brimming with 70's cinema references and heavily production-designed sets. It bounces between creepy-claustrophobic and meditative. They developed the style and vibe of the scenes in service to the imagery that the lyrics brought to mind with MUNNYCAT literally taking you to self-awareness school.

Their music (RIYL: Santigold, Rosalía, Tierra Whack, Charli XCX) is firmly rooted in modern indie-pop, and has been called "hyperpop on Lexapro", with the press referencing MUNNYCAT's obsession with East Coast proto hip-hop and 80's art pop. MUNNYCAT is, in its totality, a two-person project made up of producers K808 and Khaledzou.

Originally from the infamously corrupt and troubled rust-belt city of Youngstown, OH where they learned so much of the self-reliance and individualism that makes them creatively distinct, they now live in sunny Los Angeles creating art side by side. The newlyweds write, produce, shoot and edit their own videos together, lending new meaning to the phrase 'dynamic duo.'

Watch the new music video here: