Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Electro-Pop Duo MUNNYCAT Release New Track 'giddy up'

Electro-Pop Duo MUNNYCAT Release New Track 'giddy up'

The Los Angeles-based songwriting and production duo got married (to each other!).

Jan. 12, 2023  

New Year's Day is MUNNYCAT's favorite holiday. It's a blank slate - a moment to reframe your past year's mistakes and a chance to create your destiny in the next. 2022 was a good year for K808 and Khaledzou of MUNNYCAT. The Los Angeles-based songwriting and production duo got married (to each other!).

They had their upcoming album 'age of the scorpio' mastered on-site at Abbey Road Studios in London. They went to the Grammy's and became voting Academy Members. Their most recent single 'honest' (with its wild-west-themed video) lit up Spotify playlists, but they have their sights set on nothing short of world-domination in 2023 - and their new single 'giddy up' is their blueprint.

Khaledzou: "The song is about getting off your ass and creating the life you wanna have. You gotta surround yourself with people who are the right kind of crazy and weed out the bad-news-bears. You have to have a realistic plan, even if it's only aspirational at first. It's our way of motivating ourselves to break things down into little bites".

K808: "The first sounds of the song are like an alarm going off to shock you into the new way of thinking. The track is cleaner and more open than some of our grimier stuff, like it's more spacious and makes room for possibilities. The year is fresh. What are you gunna make of it? Are you gunna sit there and let it happen to you - or are you going to get out there and make it what you want it to be? Giddy up, m*ther f*cker!"

The gritty video, filmed in Brooklyn, is a manifestation fever dream, brimming with 70's cinema references and heavily production-designed sets. It bounces between creepy-claustrophobic and meditative. They developed the style and vibe of the scenes in service to the imagery that the lyrics brought to mind with MUNNYCAT literally taking you to self-awareness school.

Their music (RIYL: Santigold, Rosalía, Tierra Whack, Charli XCX) is firmly rooted in modern indie-pop, and has been called "hyperpop on Lexapro", with the press referencing MUNNYCAT's obsession with East Coast proto hip-hop and 80's art pop. MUNNYCAT is, in its totality, a two-person project made up of producers K808 and Khaledzou.

Originally from the infamously corrupt and troubled rust-belt city of Youngstown, OH where they learned so much of the self-reliance and individualism that makes them creatively distinct, they now live in sunny Los Angeles creating art side by side. The newlyweds write, produce, shoot and edit their own videos together, lending new meaning to the phrase 'dynamic duo.'

Watch the new music video here:



Paramore Release New Track CEst Comme Ça Photo
Paramore Release New Track 'C'Est Comme Ça'
The trio revealed their new album plans in September with the release of the album’s title track. “This Is Why,” currently climbing streaming and alternative radio charts around the globe - now at #2 at Alternative Radio! - and saw the beloved band make their Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut in between a run of intimate theater dates.
Chris Cubeta Announces APOE LP & New Single Vicious Photo
Chris Cubeta Announces 'APOE' LP & New Single 'Vicious'
Cubeta has produced, and engineered songs and albums for some of the biggest names in the music business, including multi-platinum recording artist A Great Big World, Michael Stipe, Jason Mraz, Jukebox the Ghost, and Emily King to name a few. Despite all those behind-the-scenes bonafides, Cubeta has always been an artist first and foremost.
NONĒ SUNSHINE Releases Empowering Single Stumble Photo
NONĒ SUNSHINE Releases Empowering Single 'Stumble'
The pair shared the stage with Sponge for their first live performance in April 2022. Shortly after, they launched their energetic, tongue-in-cheek debut single, S.O.S., mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Pixies, Garbage) and positioned to record and release their debut LP. 
VAGABON Shares New Single Carpenter Co-Produced by Rostam Photo
VAGABON Shares New Single 'Carpenter' Co-Produced by Rostam
Vagabon, the moniker of Lætitia Tamko, releases a new song “Carpenter.' The single, which was co-produced by Tamko and Rostam (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Clairo, Maggie Rogers), is her first newly created solo music since her 2019 critically acclaimed self-titled album, which made countless year-end lists upon its release.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW TomorrowLea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
January 12, 2023

Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Pamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGPamela Anderson to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
January 12, 2023

“Baywatch” icon and author-actress-model Pamela Anderson reveals details about the trauma she suffered as a child, her six marriages and the infamous sex tape in an exclusive interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Interviewed at her remote home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with Axelrod for an exclusive interview. Watch a video!
ZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival FlimZOEY 101 Cast to Reunite For Paramount+ Revival Flim
January 12, 2023

The movie will star Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey Brooks”), Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barret”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”). It follows Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.
Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)Raegan Sealy Releases 'Make 'em Jealous' (ft. The Gang of Angels)
January 12, 2023

Raegan Sealy has released her newest single, “Make ‘em Jealous” (ft. The Gang of Angels), an all-female choir from Nottingham, UK led by Honey Williams. This upbeat, indie soul piece breaks away from the typical narrative of a toxic relationship with a satirical spin. “Make ‘em Jealous” is available on all streaming platforms now.
Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'Marcus Gad & Tribe Show Love For Home On 'Long Way Home'
January 12, 2023

Gad, the rising reggae star from the island nation of New Caledonia, returns here to work with his usual backing band, Tribe, for a more organic, roots oriented sound. A warm contrast from his last project where he and his producer Tamal dived into modern, programmed beats on the Brave New World album (2021). Watch the new music video now!
share