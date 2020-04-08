Egomunk Donates All 'Islands' Profits to Age UK

Egomunk has announced that all profits from his new single 'Islands' will be donated to Age UK.



The song highlights loneliness and caring for the elderly, delivering an important message for these current times, and is an emotional piano-led ballad laced with ethereal electronics.



Regarding the single egomunk says, "The song 'Islands' could not be more pertinent to our current worldwide situation. From the first line "I don't think I've ever been as lonely as you..." It delves right into the heart of isolation and loneliness centring on an elderly man and his carer.



"It reminds us that this life is about being there for each other and acting with compassion and love rather than succumbing to fear. There is a further twist in the video, which it does bring into question what 'real' companionship is and the nature of sentient beings."



'Islands' features on egomunk's new EP Only One, developed under a mysterious guise to push the boundaries of creativity and art while presenting a thoughtful message throughout.



The secret moniker has been created to remove the restraints of creativity, while also protesting against a world where personal privacy and use of the internet has blurred into nonexistence.



The eclectic and mindful music of egomunk could not come at a more important time. In a world crumbling into further disarray on a daily basis, where seemingly personal choices are actually dictated by the technology that fully constricts almost every aspect of the globe, egomunk is a refreshing example of the possibilities of removing identity in favour of creativity and speech.





