Ed Prosek Searches For Identity & Belonging In New EP

California-born and Berlin-based artist Ed Prosek embarks on an internal journey with The Foreigner, which sees the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist explore identity and belonging through six heartfelt songs. The release balances between timeless chamber orchestration, eloquent Americana storytelling, and intimate pop, dependent on his deft instrumentation and careful songcraft.

On The Foreigner, Prosek explores his constant lack of belonging, no matter where he goes. "As an American in Europe I'll never be fully European, but at the same time, when I go home, I feel like a tourist there as well,” he explains. “A strange reality that leaves me confused about my identity and my feelings of ‘home'. This EP was written in one of the most important/exciting times of my life. It documents the highs and the lows of love and anxiety and it does so from the perspective of my inner monologue.”

ABOUT ED PROSEK:

Growing up with a Czech father and an Italian mother, E Prosek's family roots always reached towards the old world. At eight-years-old, he picked up and studied classical trumpet until the age of twenty, before attending the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He eventually lived in the UK for a spell before finding his way to Berlin to set roots and create music.

Following a few independent releases, 2016's Truth EP yielded the fan favorite “Holy Water,” followed by the Flesh & Blood, Pt. 1 EP in 2017, highlighted by “The Mountain.” He maintained his momentum with Light As A Feather EP [2019] and singles such as “One Man's Blessing,” “4AM,” “The Other Side,” and “The Garden.” After success from his previous releases and praise from Wonderland, Earmilk and Atwood Magazine, Prosek ponders his place in the world on his new EP.