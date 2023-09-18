Ed Motta Shares 'Deluxe Refuge' From New Album 'Behind The Tea Chronicles'

The album is set to release on October 20th, 2023.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Ed Motta unveils "Deluxe Refuge," the third single from his upcoming album, Behind The Tea Chronicles, set to release on October 20th, 2023.

After a five-year hiatus, the "Colossus of Rio" returns with his 14th studio album, embarking on a musical journey that transcends boundaries and invites you to explore groovy soulful tunes and cinematic atmospheres.

“I'm excited to present Deluxe Refuge, my latest single. It's a blend of electric Samba-Jazz with intricate arrangements, including four trombones, vocals, and even an Indian tabla. The song weaves a captivating narrative involving a private detective and a jewelry theft by two investors, beautifully illustrated in a playful lyric video directed by Edna Lopes.”, says Ed Motta regarding this new modern masterpiece that combines amazing compositions with incredible playing and perceptive lyrics.

Ed Motta, hailing from a musically rich background, has been captivating global audiences for over three decades. From his early days as a keyboardist in legendary Brazilian bands to his thriving solo career, Motta has consistently pushed artistic boundaries and influenced the Brazilian music scene. Behind The Tea Chronicles marks a significant milestone in his journey, showcasing his talent for crafting memorable melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

Inspired by a diverse array of movies and vintage TV series, Motta skillfully combines these influences into a cohesive narrative throughout the album, taking listeners on an immersive sonic journey. The album boasts collaborations with renowned musicians, such as Paulette McWilliams, Philip Ingram, and the Czech FILMharmonic Orchestra, enhancing its musical richness.

Throughout Behind The Tea Chronicles, Motta's commitment to artistic excellence shines, evident not only in his songwriting and composition but also in the meticulous recording, mixing, and mastering process. This recording is a testament to his passion for detail, ensuring a fascinating experience for listeners from all walks of life.



