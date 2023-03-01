Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EXTREME Announce New Album 'Six' & Debut First Single 'Rise'

EXTREME Announce New Album 'Six' & Debut First Single 'Rise'

The album will be out June 9 via earMUSIC. 

Mar. 01, 2023  

Multi-platinum hard rock heroes EXTREME-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-have today (March 1) unveiled the video for "Rise," which marks the first single from their upcoming album SIX, out June 9 via earMUSIC.

Watch the band's undeniable firepower and chemistry in the video, directed by Nuno and filmed in Los Angeles, HERE. Stay tuned for news about the band's 2023 tour plans.

"Musically, it's aggressive," says Gary about album opener "Rise." "Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you're on top, they'll rip you apart and tear you down. That's the nature of the beast."

"When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me," shares Nuno. "I'm not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record."

With the force of a wrecking ball, EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry on the 12-track SIX, which also features such tracks as "Other Side of The Rainbow," "#Rebel," and "X Out." For the recording of the Nuno-produced SIX, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles. Once again, they channeled the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things."

They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX.

"With Extreme, there's always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar," says Gary. "We're not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We've managed to stay together after all of these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get on stage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we've written."

"Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Nuno. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True Extreme fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'Extreme 2.0'."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola



Liturgy Shares New Single Before I Knew The Truth Photo
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Before I Knew The Truth'
The music of Liturgy is in a constant state of searching. In pursuit of larger truths, be they philosophical or personal, Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix and her band imbue their music with a sense of urgency and ceaseless longing.  93696 is a number derived from the religions of Christianity and Thelema, a numerological representation of heaven.
SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austins Festival Week Photo
SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austin's Festival Week
The lineup includes Painted Shield, which consists of Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard with acclaimed songwriter Mason Jennings, renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam), and Seattle leaders Jeff Fielder and soul prodigy Brittany Davis (who will also deliver a performance as the Brittany Davis Quartet that evening).
Elita Share Its a Joke From Forthcoming Dysania LP Photo
Elita Share 'It's a Joke' From Forthcoming 'Dysania' LP
The band are thrilled to share the standout album track “It’s a Joke.” Watch the song’s video on YouTube. “It’s a Joke” follows on the heels of the previously released singles “She Bangs Like a Fairy On Acid,” “Mentally Not Here” and “Sleep Paralysis.”
Alberta Cross Covers Sharon Van Etten’s Every Time The Sun Comes Up Photo
Alberta Cross Covers Sharon Van Etten’s 'Every Time The Sun Comes Up'
Alberta Cross released a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Every Time The Sun Comes Up.” Sinking Ships was written mostly at the The Wool Hall in Frome Somerset with Petter’s long term producer and collaborator, Luke Potashnick - Luke recently renovated The Wool Hall (legendary in part due to Van Morrisson and Tears for Fears recording albums there).

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share