ENHYPEN Return With 4th Mini Album 'Dark Blood'

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are back with their highly-anticipated 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD today. Arriving roughly ten months after their July 2022 release of 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1, the new album is set to be a testament to the band’s artistic and musical growth.

The septet, having debuted amid the pandemic, believed they were always connected to their fans ENGENEs through online communication. However, witnessing fans’ love and support in person strengthened their bond with ENGENEs forging an even greater appreciation for them. Told through a dark and alluring fantasy-like story, DARK BLOOD ultimately captures ENHYPEN’s desire to connect with their precious fans at a more intimate level.

As a story of a boy who declares his ultimate sacrifice for a destined ‘You’, DARK BLOOD shares quintessential aspects of its narrative—the themes of arrogance, curse, and destiny—with DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, the HYBE Original Story webtoon created in collaboration with ENHYPEN. By combining K-pop with original story IP, the septet are set out to innovate their original narrative, connecting different industries to pioneer a new roadmap for K-pop.

Lead single “Bite Me” is a minimal yet catchy Pop track that sings of a boy, who after reuniting with the one he is destined to be with, recognizes their fate to be bound by blood. Member HEESEUNG participated in studio directing, while NI-KI contributed to the development of the track’s choreography to complete a dark and alluring song of passion that mirrors the band’s unique color and irresistible aura.

In addition to the lead single, the album also includes five genre-spanning tracks that are organically intertwined with the boy’s story: “Fate” (Renaissance-style Pop), “Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)” (Alternative R&B), “Chaconne” (Soul/Hip-Hop), “Bills” (Emo Hip-Hop), and “Karma” (Funk Hip-Hop).

Through an original album narrative that not only reflects their story, but also draws empathy from peers, ENHYPEN have grown and pioneered their way as artists. All eyes are on the band as they return to leave their mark once more and open a new chapter of their story with DARK BLOOD.

Upon the release of DARK BLOOD, the powerhouse group will premier live performances of tracks from the new album during their comeback show ‘ENHYPEN DARK BLOOD SPECIAL SHOWCASE’ set to be aired on Weverse Live, HYBE LABELS and M2 YouTube channels, and TikTok at 8 PM KST today.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two “Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows.

Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB