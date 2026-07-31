GREEN DAY's NIMRODS Soundtrack to Feature New Live Recordings

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GREEN DAY has released the original soundtrack for NIMRODS, the upcoming comedy film inspired by the band's early touring days. The 30-track collection spans career highlights from Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, alongside new and previously unreleased material tied to the film.

The soundtrack arrives on the heels of Green Day's San Diego Comic-Con appearance, where the band hosted a special NIMRODS pop-up and surprised fans by handing out ice cream from the film's iconic ice cream truck, giving attendees an early taste of the movie ahead of its release.

The 30-track album is available on CD, cassette, digital platforms, and several vinyl variants, featuring 22 fan-favorite, career-spanning Green Day songs alongside soundtrack exclusives including the new Green Day track 'I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.' and four previously unreleased live recordings from the band's performance at the Palladium in Los Angeles, as featured in the film. The soundtrack also includes songs from The Paradox, Ultra Q, and Mckenna Grace, as well as four tracks by Analog Dogs, the fictitious band at the center of NIMRODS. The band initially shared a preview of the soundtrack with their new track and video 'I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.'

NIMRODS, starring Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames, hits theatres August 14th.

The soundtrack follows earlier promotion for NIMRODS, including a surprise appearance by members of GREEN DAY at San Diego Comic-Con. NIMRODS: Green Day Stages Surprise Comic-Con Pop-Up for Upcoming Film details that event, which took place ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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