ELVIS PERKINS New Album 'Creation Myths' Out Today

Tonight he celebrates the LP's release with a livestream.

Earlier this month Elvis Perkins released his new album, Creation Myths via MIR/Petaluma Records. Tonight he celebrates the LP's release with a livestream: "Creation Myths Album Release Live From Basilica Hudson To You." The show kicks off at 9pm EST. Tickets are on-sale now at https://noonchorus.com/elvis-perkins/ and the stream will be made available for 72 hours after the concert for all ticket holders. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Basilica Hudson - a non-profit multidisciplinary arts center in Perkins' hometown of Hudson, New York. Elvis is donating his share to the Biden/Harris campaign.

Creation Myths was produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Guster, Benjamin Booker) and marks the first album Perkins has released since his soundtrack to the 2017's The Blackcoat's Daughter, a film directed by his brother, Osgood. The LP makes subtle nods to Americana and spooky, blissed-out folk, but never lights for too long on any one spot. If there is a lyrical or thematic through-line to Creation Myths, it might simply be a longing for connection, be it romantic or spiritual. He notes, "Sometimes you do the best things when you don't know what you're doing yet. I called this record Creation Myths because, in a way, I really don't know how these songs came into being. So they are the explanation of themselves."

Leading to the release of Creation Myths, Elvis has shared several critically acclaimed singles which have landed on NPR's "New Music Friday" playlists and several "best of the week" lists on release.

Creation Myths Tracklist

Sing Sing

See Monkey

I Know You Know

Mrs. & Mr. E

Iris

Half Life

Promo

See Through

Anonymous

