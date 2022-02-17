EELS Postpone 2022 Lockdown Hurricane Tour

Due to the current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-enforced travel and local restrictions, it is with deep regret that the EELS have to reschedule their 2022 Lockdown Hurricane headline tour dates to Spring 2023.

See full details below in a statement from the EELS team:

"We're sure you're getting tired of seeing announcements like this. When we planned our 2022 tour 7 months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel & local restrictions, we're not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour. Our spring '22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring '23. We'd come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We're extremely disappointed we won't get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023. Hold on to your tickets, they'll be valid for the new dates (except Colorado, see below) and if the new date doesn't work for you you'll be given a full refund at the point of purchase. All of the cities and venues remain the same except the Boulder, CO show will be refunded and moved to Denver's Gothic Theatre, the venues in Vienna and Milan have changed but your tickets will be honoured, and we've added a new show in Nimes, France."

The band's highly anticipated fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft is out now via PIAS and the band's own E Works Records. EELS frontperson and songwriter E (a.k.a. Mark Oliver Everett) co-produced Extreme Witchcraft with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001's Souljacker album.

New 2023 Tour Dates

Rock City, Nottingham, UK - March 26

Roundhouse, London, UK - March 27

Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK - March 30

Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland - March 31

Barrowland, Glasgow, UK - April 2

Albert Hall, Manchester, UK - April 3

O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK - April 4

Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany - April 6

AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - April 7

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium - April 8

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany - April 10

Palladium, Koln, Germany - April 11

Zenith, Munich, Germany - April 12

Arena, Vienna, Austria - April 14

Estragon, Blogona, Italy - April 17

Alcatraz, Milan, Italy - April 18

La Cartonnerie, Reims, France - April 20

Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - April 21

Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland - April 24

Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland - April 25

La Paloma, Nimes, France - April 26

Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain - April 27

Auditorium, Vigo, Spain - April 29

Riviera, Madrid, Spain - April 30

Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA - June 8

Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - June 10

The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA - June 11

Revolution Hall, Portland, OR - June 13

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA - June 14

Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT - June 16

Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO - June 17

Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS - June 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - June 20

Metro, Chicago, IL - June 21

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA - June 23

Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA - June 24

Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA - June 25

Webster Hall, New York, NY - June 27

The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD - June 28

Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC - June 29

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA - June 30