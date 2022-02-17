EELS Postpone 2022 Lockdown Hurricane Tour
The newly-rescheduled dates have moved to 2023.
Due to the current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-enforced travel and local restrictions, it is with deep regret that the EELS have to reschedule their 2022 Lockdown Hurricane headline tour dates to Spring 2023.
See full details below in a statement from the EELS team:
"We're sure you're getting tired of seeing announcements like this. When we planned our 2022 tour 7 months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel & local restrictions, we're not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour. Our spring '22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring '23. We'd come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We're extremely disappointed we won't get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023. Hold on to your tickets, they'll be valid for the new dates (except Colorado, see below) and if the new date doesn't work for you you'll be given a full refund at the point of purchase. All of the cities and venues remain the same except the Boulder, CO show will be refunded and moved to Denver's Gothic Theatre, the venues in Vienna and Milan have changed but your tickets will be honoured, and we've added a new show in Nimes, France."
See all the new tour dates here.
The band's highly anticipated fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft is out now via PIAS and the band's own E Works Records. EELS frontperson and songwriter E (a.k.a. Mark Oliver Everett) co-produced Extreme Witchcraft with PJ Harvey producer and guitarist John Parish, marking the first time the two have recorded together since 2001's Souljacker album.
New 2023 Tour Dates
Rock City, Nottingham, UK - March 26
Roundhouse, London, UK - March 27
Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK - March 30
Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland - March 31
Barrowland, Glasgow, UK - April 2
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK - April 3
O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK - April 4
Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany - April 6
AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands - April 7
Forest National, Brussels, Belgium - April 8
Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany - April 10
Palladium, Koln, Germany - April 11
Zenith, Munich, Germany - April 12
Arena, Vienna, Austria - April 14
Estragon, Blogona, Italy - April 17
Alcatraz, Milan, Italy - April 18
La Cartonnerie, Reims, France - April 20
Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - April 21
Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland - April 24
Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland - April 25
La Paloma, Nimes, France - April 26
Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain - April 27
Auditorium, Vigo, Spain - April 29
Riviera, Madrid, Spain - April 30
Belly Up Tavern, Solana Beach, CA - June 8
Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA - June 10
The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA - June 11
Revolution Hall, Portland, OR - June 13
The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA - June 14
Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT - June 16
Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO - June 17
Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS - June 18
First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - June 20
Metro, Chicago, IL - June 21
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA - June 23
Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA - June 24
Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA - June 25
Webster Hall, New York, NY - June 27
The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD - June 28
Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC - June 29
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA - June 30