Dynoro Links Up With 24KGoldn In 'Monsters' Video

Diamond and multi-platinum certified Lithuanian DJ and producer Dynoro makes an epic return with the Taisia Deeva-directed video for new single "Monsters"-an inspiring and uplifting EDM banger with a fiery feature from the red-hot US rapper 24kGoldn. Released via B1 Recordings / Sony Columbia Germany, "Monsters'' also landed on over 30 New Music Friday playlists and the list keeps growing.

This unlikely collaboration between two acclaimed mega-hitmakers is something that can't be missed. The verses get your head nodding. The booming bass gets your body shaking. The anthemic chorus sung by a children's choir lingers long after the song is over. Throughout the track, Dynoro employs subtle style changes from trap drums to echoing electric strings, reminiscent of another contagious EDM smash hit, "Where Are Ü Now" from Jack Ü (Skrillex, Diplo) and Justin Bieber.

The music video for "Monsters" mines at our nostalgic desire to go back to the simpler times of childhood, when we would watch TV in PJs and our biggest fears were of the night. It asks us to break down and simplify our stressors-our monsters and demons, internally and externally-to make us realize that we have the strength to conquer them. Beginning with young children cowering in terror, trembling from the unknown, only to be transported to a futuristic corridor where their anxieties are personified as a shrouded monster. The kids may have felt alone and powerless at first, but together they are stronger than they ever realized.

24kGoldn makes a flawless appearance in the video, to not only deliver his hard-hitting verses, but to visit his younger-self and show the blanket-cape clad child that there's nothing to fear. They sit together and watch the army of kids fight the shrouded monster through the TV, now as an unstoppable force.

"This one is what I was really looking forward to releasing this year. It's been a while since my last song, but I believe it was worth the wait. Forget about your biggest fears, gather all your strength and let's go to fight our scariest monsters together," states Dynoro.

The Midas touch is something both Dynoro and 24kGoldn share when it comes to making music. They both have tracks under their belts that boast multi-platinum certifications and over 1 billion streams on Spotify. In 2018, Dynoro dropped "In My Mind," one of the biggest hits of the year that reached number 1 on Spotify, Apple Music and Shazam internationally and topped the charts for weeks. Selling more than 3.7 million copies worldwide, "In My Mind" reached diamond status in Germany and France, multi-platinum in Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, among many other countries. Meanwhile, last year, 24kGoldn saw his single "Mood" with singer iann dior explode on TikTok and subsequently dominated worldwide music charts including the number 1 spot on Billboard for 8 weeks. It was certified 4x platinum and was included on a wealth of year end lists.

