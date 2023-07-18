Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

The album will be released on October 20, 2023.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Dusk titled Glass Pastures. The band features Amos Pitsch (of Tenement) alongside 5 other equally accomplished singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists.

Along with the album announcement, Dusk have released the album's lead single "Pissing In A Wishing Well" to digital streaming platforms, along with an accompanying music video which can be seen HERE.

The album will be released on October 20, 2023 and it is the band's first full-length since their 2018 self titled debut, also release on Don Giovanni.

Glass Pastures is available for pre-order now HERE. "Pissing In A Wishing Well" is available across all streaming platforms, and Bandcamp now.

Out of a cornfield eden at the northern tip of Lake Winnebago comes Wisconsin’s Dusk, a unique country rock ’n’ roll group that blends their rural roots and love for 60s and 70s soul. Formed in 2014, the band has been a favorite of midwest and east coast stages, sharing bills and tours with the likes of Sheer Mag, Screaming Females, and Reigning Sound.

The outfit is six strong, each a song-er, sing-er, and multi-instrumentalist in their own right. Julia Blair’s tender howl floats atop the flurry of voices, fingers mincing the keys of her Wurlitzer piano. Ryley Crowe works the pedal steel guitar, gracefully gliding across the bandscape like a horse on ice.

Tyler Ditter grips his electric guitar as a knight his sword, falling any vine or villain in his path. Bill Grasley is second-to-none guitar, an intelligent player who can kick back or blast off, his drape of hair prepared for either.

Behind the kit is Amos Pitsch, whose hands draw melody from each drum like tufts pulled from carnival cotton candy. Ridley Tankersley is there too with a bass guitar, scrounging up the loose change from the green room couch.

Their newest LP Glass Pastures, the group’s first since 2018’s full-length debut Dusk, is not only a museum of earworms, but a crusade in the name of love and truth.

Produced between 2020-2022 in the various rooms of the band’s recording studio, Crutch of Memory, a mid-century castle in the heart of Appleton, Wisconsin, the album showcases a range of writing and vocal talents. Therein is Dusk’s force– its spirit– the breadth of voice unified and concentrated like a beam of light on a ruby velvet curtain.

Glass Pastures will be released on October 20, 2023 and is available for pre-order now HERE.

Photo by Billy Hintz



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement Photo
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member. After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee.

2
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album Rise of the Wise Photo
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

‘Rise of The Wise’ showcases Jauz’s talent, artistry, and growth as an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer and cleverly alludes to his successful debut album. No stranger to wide success, Jauz’s debut album, ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, made a name for itself by hitting the top charts of iTunes Dance within just 90 minutes of the release.

3
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad Horoscope This Month Photo
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad 'Horoscope' This Month

Indie singer-songwriter Sonya Glass has returned with her latest single, 'Horoscope,' set for release on July 28th.

4
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records Photo
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Toronto based Wild Black reveals her new single “Stay Dreamin’” alongside a video capturing a collage of adventures during a Californian road trip of self-discovery. Blending influences of disco, 80’s and 90’s pop, dance, rock, and RnB into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound, “Stay Dreamin’” is Wild Black’s debut release with her new label.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR