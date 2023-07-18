Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Dusk titled Glass Pastures. The band features Amos Pitsch (of Tenement) alongside 5 other equally accomplished singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists.

Along with the album announcement, Dusk have released the album's lead single "Pissing In A Wishing Well" to digital streaming platforms, along with an accompanying music video which can be seen HERE.

The album will be released on October 20, 2023 and it is the band's first full-length since their 2018 self titled debut, also release on Don Giovanni.

Glass Pastures is available for pre-order now HERE. "Pissing In A Wishing Well" is available across all streaming platforms, and Bandcamp now.

Out of a cornfield eden at the northern tip of Lake Winnebago comes Wisconsin’s Dusk, a unique country rock ’n’ roll group that blends their rural roots and love for 60s and 70s soul. Formed in 2014, the band has been a favorite of midwest and east coast stages, sharing bills and tours with the likes of Sheer Mag, Screaming Females, and Reigning Sound.

The outfit is six strong, each a song-er, sing-er, and multi-instrumentalist in their own right. Julia Blair’s tender howl floats atop the flurry of voices, fingers mincing the keys of her Wurlitzer piano. Ryley Crowe works the pedal steel guitar, gracefully gliding across the bandscape like a horse on ice.

Tyler Ditter grips his electric guitar as a knight his sword, falling any vine or villain in his path. Bill Grasley is second-to-none guitar, an intelligent player who can kick back or blast off, his drape of hair prepared for either.

Behind the kit is Amos Pitsch, whose hands draw melody from each drum like tufts pulled from carnival cotton candy. Ridley Tankersley is there too with a bass guitar, scrounging up the loose change from the green room couch.

Their newest LP Glass Pastures, the group’s first since 2018’s full-length debut Dusk, is not only a museum of earworms, but a crusade in the name of love and truth.

Produced between 2020-2022 in the various rooms of the band’s recording studio, Crutch of Memory, a mid-century castle in the heart of Appleton, Wisconsin, the album showcases a range of writing and vocal talents. Therein is Dusk’s force– its spirit– the breadth of voice unified and concentrated like a beam of light on a ruby velvet curtain.

Photo by Billy Hintz