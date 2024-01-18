Dua Lipa's Service95 Celebrates Milestone 100th Issue

Dua Lipa's Service95 editorial platform celebrates its milestone 100th issue featuring interviews with centenarians from all over the world, making for a wholesome celebration of life packed full of wisdom. You can read this week's newsletter and sign up to receive future newsletters at service95.com.

“I can't quite believe we're here,” Dua says. “It doesn't seem that long ago since we were busy behind the scenes dreaming up Issue 001 of this newsletter back in February 2022. We've told so many incredible stories since then, and I've learned so much along the way. To celebrate this milestone, we interviewed a group of very special people – all over 100 years old – to share their wisdom with us. From the huge changes they've seen in their lifetimes to what brings them joy, the secrets to a long life and the most surprising things they've ever done, all of them are brimming with energy, love and above all, positivity. I hope you love reading about them as much as I did."

Some of the individuals featured in this week's issue include Violet (age 100), a former World War II engineer and keen dressmaker from Northern England; Dr. Gladys (age 103) from Arizona, who, in 1946, trained at the only medical school for women in the US – the Women's Medical College in Philadelphia – and co-founded the American Holistic Medicine Association in 1978; Jack (age 100) from Newcastle, UK, who is still teaching judo after 73 years; Lauretta (age 101), a jazz musician from London who, at 16, starred in the musical “The Sun Never Sets” at the Drury Lane Theatre, alongside stars like Adelaide Hall, Todd Duncan and Stewart Granger. As with other Service95 issues, the interviewees each share a list of their favorite things including their recommendations for music, film, literature and more.

Dua spoke about the celebratory issue during her recent appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which you can check out here. Also during the show, she revealed the story behind her and Seth's “Day Drinking” time getting cut short, and the pair continued their “Day Drinking” shenanigans as they took shots from a Barbie Dreamhouse and got matching tattoos. You can watch it here.

Nearly two years ago, Dua launched Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists. The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.

Dua's passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club, which recently announced February's monthly read will be A Thousand Splendid Suns by New York Times bestselling author Khaled Hosseini.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has returned with “Houdini” – the highly anticipated track following her 2020 smash Future Nostalgia. The euphoric club-ready single went straight to #1 on the UK Airplay charts, drew in over 12 million YouTube views within 24 hours and garnered immediate praise across the board from Rolling Stone and Billboard, who said the track is “an immediate blast” to Pitchfork and Vogue who called it “a pop masterclass.”

“Houdini” follows Dua's summer hit "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie, which landed on the Oscars shortlist and earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and the GRAMMYs for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Dua's certified platinum sophomore album Future Nostalgia solidified her position as both a critical success and top radio performer. The GRAMMY-nominated record was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021, and spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.

Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 GRAMMY nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 38 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Juan Trujillo Andrades