Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates
Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local).
Drive-By Truckers have announced plans for a US spring tour. Headline dates get underway March 9, 2023, at Indianapolis IN's The Vogue and then travel through mid-May.
Highlights include the band's annual four-day "HeAthen's Homecoming" celebration at Athens, GA's famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC's Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC's 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City's Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC's The Orange Peel (May 12-13).
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS SPRING TOUR 2023
MARCH
9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue #
10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall #
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater #
12 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre #
14 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre #
15 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club #
17 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall #
18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #
19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live #
21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly #
23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater #
24 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre #
25 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater #
26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City #
29 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt †
30 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt %
31 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^
APRIL
1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt @
20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Floridian Social Club $
21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room $
22 -Orlando, FL - Ace Café (Outdoors) $
23 - Columbia, SC - The Senate $
25 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $
26 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $
28 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island $
29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club $
30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club $
MAY
2 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios $
4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $
5- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $
8 - Albany, NY - The Egg Performing Arts Center
9 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $
11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $
12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel $
13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel $
AUGUST
11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * - SOLD OUT
# - w/Margo Cilker
† HeAthen's Homecoming w/Model Citizen
% HeAthen's Homecoming w/Hayride
^ HeAthen's Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland
@ HeAthen's Homecoming w/Wednesday
$ w/Lydia Loveless
* w/ Tyler Childers
The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers' acclaimed 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, available everywhere now via ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Welcome 2 Club XIII includes such recently released singles as "The Driver," "Every Single Storied Flameout," and the album's swinging centerpiece, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track - which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start - is joined by an official music video streaming now via YouTube.
