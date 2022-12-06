Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Drive-By Truckers have announced plans for a US spring tour. Headline dates get underway March 9, 2023, at Indianapolis IN's The Vogue and then travel through mid-May.

Highlights include the band's annual four-day "HeAthen's Homecoming" celebration at Athens, GA's famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC's Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC's 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City's Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC's The Orange Peel (May 12-13).

Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.drivebytruckers.com/shows.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS SPRING TOUR 2023

MARCH

9 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue #

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall #

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater #

12 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre #

14 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre #

15 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club #

17 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall #

18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #

19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live #

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly #

23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater #

24 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre #

25 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater #

26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City #

29 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt †

30 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt %

31 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^

APRIL

1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt @

20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Floridian Social Club $

21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room $

22 -Orlando, FL - Ace Café (Outdoors) $

23 - Columbia, SC - The Senate $

25 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $

26 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $

28 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island $

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club $

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club $

MAY

2 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios $

4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $

5- New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom $

8 - Albany, NY - The Egg Performing Arts Center

9 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall $

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel $

13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel $

AUGUST

11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion * - SOLD OUT

# - w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen's Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen's Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen's Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen's Homecoming w/Wednesday

$ w/Lydia Loveless

* w/ Tyler Childers

The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers' acclaimed 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, available everywhere now via ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Welcome 2 Club XIII includes such recently released singles as "The Driver," "Every Single Storied Flameout," and the album's swinging centerpiece, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track - which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start - is joined by an official music video streaming now via YouTube.