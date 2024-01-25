Driftwood Shares Driving New Single 'Every Which Way But Loose'

Their tour kicks off on February 10.

Jan. 25, 2024

Driftwood has announced their new album December Last Call, due out March 22. December Last Call finds the Americana outfit returning to their Upstate New York roots for a reflective album showcasing the evolution of the band – both as musicians and close friends – over their 15-year career.

Along with the announcement, Driftwood has shared their driving new single “Every Which Way But Loose,” which was praised by Magnet Magazine as a “catchy, uncomplicated gem, with its easy sway.”

“When I wrote ‘Every Which Way But Loose,' I was listening to a lot of Eric Clapton's Slowhand,” says guitarist and vocalist Dan Forsyth. “I love the production on that album and I would put it on the record player five times a day. There was one song in particular that was resonating with me at the time and I wanted to capture a similar feeling. I wrote it quick but brought it to the band a few years later. Most of the album was recorded when I introduced it, but the recording went down really quick and easy and the fun stuck to tape. So it made the cut.”

“Every Which Way But Loose” follows “December Last Call,” the rowdy title track of Driftwood's upcoming album that garnered praise last fall including Holler, the Americana Music Association and Glide Magazine who noted, “This is the kind of big-hearted roots rocker that is meant to be cranked up.”

Self-produced and recorded in the basement studio of guitarist Joe Kollar's family home, December Last Call is a full-circle moment for a band who grew up making music together in that very same space. The new album is a reflective snapshot of the group over the last 15 years – documenting everything from childhood memories to navigating parenthood. Sonically, December Last Call is Driftwood's most expansive effort yet, featuring a wide palette of anthemic guitar-laden rock tracks as well as more intimate, stripped-down ballads.

December Last Call marks Driftwood's first release since their 2019 album Tree of Shade, which received widespread acclaim from No Depression, PopMatters and others upon its release. In February, the band will embark on a series of dates in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and more cities throughout the spring – a full list of dates can be found below or at driftwoodtheband.com/tour.

Driftwood is Dan Forsyth (guitar/vocals), Joe Kollar (guitar/vocals), Claire Byrne (violin/vocals), Joey Arcuri (bass/vocals) and Sam Fishman (drums).

2024 Tour Dates

February 10 - Oswego, NY - Oswego Music Hall
February 16 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle
February 17 - Thomas, WV - Purple Fiddle
February 24 - Walton, NY - Walton Theatre
March 1 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
March 2 - New York, NY - Hill Country Live
March 8 - Syracuse, NY - Funk ‘n Waffles
March 9 - Syracuse, NY - Funk ‘n Waffles
March 21 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
March 22 - Greensboro, NC - Flat Iron
March 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
April 3 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
April 4 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston
April 5 - Portland, ME - Portland House Of Music and Events (HOME)
April 19 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
April 20 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
May 2 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
May 10 - Ithaca, NY - Deep Dive
May 11 - Ithaca, NY - Deep Dive

Photo Credit: Bella Seastrand



