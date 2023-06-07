Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Drop New Album 'Strangers No More'

Catch the band live in the days and months ahead starting next week on June 18th at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Drop New Album 'Strangers No More'

Strangers No More is the ninth full-length studio album for Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys).

The LP offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they are headed next, too. From ageless folk music to atmospheric Americana to soulful rock & roll, the album marks an ambitious new chapter in the band’s story.

Catch the band live in the days and months ahead starting next week on June 18th at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, then a massive summer tour as direct support for Darius Rucker. and a fall US headline run to follow. All confirmed dates are below and look for more to be announced soon!

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 21 in Nashville, TN @ Grimey's New & Preloved Music (In-Store)
June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^
June 23 in Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^
July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park
July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^
July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^
Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^
Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^
Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^
Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^
Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^
Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^
Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^
Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^
Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^
Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++
Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City
Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s
Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre
Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall
Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom
Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National
Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre
Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival
Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^
Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric
Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains
Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Music Hall
Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome
^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates
++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
YAM HAUS Release Acoustic Version Of New Single Sandcastle Photo
YAM HAUS Release Acoustic Version Of New Single 'Sandcastle'

Yam Haus has also announced a number of appearances. On Friday, July 14, the band will perform as part of the inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN supporting The Killers. Kicking off on October 6 at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, IN, the band’s forthcoming North American headline tour will visit additional markets across the U.S.

2
The Japanese House Releases One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones Photo
The Japanese House Releases 'One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones'

Written with MUNA’s Katie Gavin and co-produced by The Japanese House’s Amber Bain with Chloe Kraemer, “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones” is named after Bain’s dog, who is in turn named after Joni Mitchell. As the final track on the record, the song ends with a gentle flourish of pianos and single drum hit to seamlessly bring listeners back.

3
K.Flay Announces New Full-Length Studio LP MONO Photo
K.Flay Announces New Full-Length Studio LP 'MONO'

K.Flay co-produced the entire LP, co-wrote with a number of talented folks, including Jason Suwito, Jeoff Harris, Dave Hammer, Pink Slip, and Paul Meany, who executive produced the album. MONO is also the first full-length for GIANT Music and with the news, K.Flay is dropping “Shy,” the second single and video from the forthcoming LP.

4
Social Distortion Postpone Summer Headlining Tour Photo
Social Distortion Postpone Summer Headlining Tour

Legendary OC punks Social Distortion have postponed their upcoming North American headlining tour due to the stage-one tonsil cancer diagnosis of vocalist Mike Ness. As he recovers from a recent surgery, the band is also temporarily halting the recording process of their eighth studio album.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Lara' From New Album 'Welcome'The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Lara' From New Album 'Welcome'
Kaien Cruz Unveils Upbeat Summer Afropop Anthem 'I Lay'Kaien Cruz Unveils Upbeat Summer Afropop Anthem 'I Lay'
Noah Cyrus Announces Summer & Fall Headlining Tour DatesNoah Cyrus Announces Summer & Fall Headlining Tour Dates
Hbz, Vize & Italobrothers Unleash Collaborative New Single 'Forever'Hbz, Vize & Italobrothers Unleash Collaborative New Single 'Forever'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor Video
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO