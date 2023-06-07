Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Drop New Album 'Strangers No More'

Strangers No More is the ninth full-length studio album for Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys).

The LP offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they are headed next, too. From ageless folk music to atmospheric Americana to soulful rock & roll, the album marks an ambitious new chapter in the band’s story.

Catch the band live in the days and months ahead starting next week on June 18th at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, then a massive summer tour as direct support for Darius Rucker. and a fall US headline run to follow. All confirmed dates are below and look for more to be announced soon!

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 21 in Nashville, TN @ Grimey's New & Preloved Music (In-Store)

June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

June 23 in Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^

July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park

July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^

July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^

Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^

Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^

Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^

Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++

Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City

Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s

Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall

Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom

Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National

Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre

Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival

Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric

Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains

Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Music Hall

Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome

^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates

++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance