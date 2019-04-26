Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce New Album 'Dragons'

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors has announced the details of forthcoming studio album Dragons, due out August 16th, 2019 via Thirty Tigers and released the first new single from the LP, "Family," which is available now via your preferred music service! "Dragons is the culmination of two and a half years of writing and wrestling and dreaming and fighting," Holcomb states, "I have never worked this hard on a record before."



Dragons is the follow up to 2017's critically acclaimed album Souvenir - the first LP in which Holcomb worked with other songwriters. Building on that collaborative spirit, Dragons features several of Holcomb's family and friends including his wife and solo artist, Ellie Holcomb, award winning singer-songwriters Lori McKenna and Natalie Hemby, and Brooklyn indie-Americana darlings The LoneBellow. Recorded mostly at Asheville, NC's Echo Mountain with additional recording at The Shoeboxand Casonic Lodge in Nashville, TN, Dragons was produced and engineered by Cason Cooley (Ingrid Michaelson, Ben Rector), mixed by Sean Moffitt and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.



In the two years since the release of his last album, Holcomb has remained incredibly busy. Earlier this year, he and wife Ellie released Electricity, a three-song EP which they also supported with a sold-out intimate tour across the country. Last summer, he teamed up with husband and wife duoJOHNNYSWIM to record the collaborative Goodbye Road EP which landed them on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing the resonant single "Ring the Bells."



In addition to his constant musical output, Holcomb is the founder and curator of both Moon River Music Festival and Magnolia Record Club. Magnolia Record Club, which offers a monthly vinyl subscription service hand-picked by Drew, has recently featured releases from Judah & the Lion,Better Oblivion Community Center, and Maggie Rogers. Now in its fifth year, Moon River Music Festival is set to take place on September 7-8th at Chattanooga TN's Coolidge Park and will feature Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Brandi Carlile, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Moon Taxi, The Wood Brothers, and so many more. Tickets for this year's festival sold-out in under 24 hours and you can view the full lineup at www.moonriverfestival.com



Earlier this week, Holcomb wrapped up a stint of dates opening for Zac Brown Band in arenas across the Southeast. Holcomb recently announced a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium on September 14th, 2019 - limited tickets are still available. Check out Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' announced shows and festivals below with more shows set to be announced very soon. For the most up-to-date information please visit www.drewholcomb.com.





