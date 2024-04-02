Dreamer Boy and The Lone Stars Will Embark on 'Summer In America Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dreamer Boy & The Lone Stars will kick off the Summer in America tour in Phoenix on May 28 at Valley Bar. The headline run, which will include shows at Nashville's Exit/In (June 4) and Baby's All Right in Brooklyn (June 11), will conclude at the historic Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on June 27.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 5, at 10 :00 AM local time.

The tour takes its name from the opening track of Dreamer Boy's forthcoming album, Lonestar. Set for May 10 release via slowplay/Capitol Records, Lonestar is available for pre-save / pre-order HERE. The album is a gossamer balance of duality: pure associations with Southern culture and the textures of Americana are woven with the creation of a larger-than-life persona—the beaten-down Rodeo Clown depicted on its cover.

Fans who pre-order Lonestar will instantly receive “If You're Not In Love,” “Heartbreaker,” which was heralded by Rolling Stone as one of the “Songs You Need to Know,” and “Suckerpunch,” which was one of Entertainment Tonight's New Music Friday favorites upon its release earlier this month.

After his sweetly psychedelic debut album, Love, Nostalgia, 2021's heartfelt follow-up, All the Ways We Are Together, and tours with Clairo, Omar Apollo, The Marías, Still Woozy and others, Dreamer Boy firmly steps out of the bedroom and on to the highways on Lonestar. Moving from Nashville to Los Angeles, he found his new direction as he watched the miles pass. Driving through his childhood home of Texas and visiting his grandfather's farm three times in a year instilled a sense of connectivity to the South he'd lost touch with. The Summer in America tour will take Dreamer Boy back to this terrain, with stops in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Nashville after its launch in Phoenix.

“I felt the need to attach to my spirit the tone and feeling of those places,” recalls Dreamer Boy, who has been hailed as an “artist to watch” by FLAUNT. “That identification started to well up within me as I began sifting through emotional material that might become this next album. You find those things about yourself that really make you you, especially when you're putting back together the pieces of yourself after heartbreak.”

Dreamer Boy – Summer in America Tour

5/28 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

5/31 Dallas, TX Dada

6/1 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

6/2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

6/4 Nashville, TN Exit/In

6/5 Atlanta, GA Vinyl

6/7 Washington, DC DC9 Nightclub

6/8 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

6/9 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

6/11 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right – Late Show

6/14 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6/16 Chicago, IL Subterranean

6/17 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

6/18 Kansas City, MO Recordbar

6/21 Denver, CO Lost Lake

6/22 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

6/24 Seattle, WA The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

6/25 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

6/27 West Hollywood, CA The Troubadour