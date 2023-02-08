Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drayton Farley Releases New Song 'Above My Head'

His album will be released March 3 via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Artist to watch Drayton Farley's new song, "Above My Head," is debuting today.

Of the song, Farley shares, "When writing 'Above My Head' I was reflecting on my chase of the dream and dealing with all the doubt. All the long nights, the dragging days, the time spent away from home, and all of the hard work that goes into making a dream become reality. You start reaching goals and rolling on but all while watching the time slip by along the way. You wrestle with the fact that nothing is forever, and all the time spent won't be coming back around. Learning how to do what you can and to keep what you've been doing it for."

"Above My Head" is the second song unveiled from Farley's anticipated new album, Twenty on High, which will be released March 3 via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley's deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery.

Ahead of the release, Farley recently shared album track, "Norfolk Blues," of which Billboard praises, "The honesty, ache and resolution in Farley's rough-hewn voice are palpable, making him a potential major contender with the new wave of rawer rock production and vulnerable vocals that is currently impacting country music."

Reflecting on the album, Farley shares, "My new album, Twenty on High will serve as my breakout record and I believe these ten new songs to be my absolute best work yet. This album will be my first ever full band release. The goal was to keep the songs honest and true and their stories at the forefront. To have the music serve the song but still make a record that would stand the test of time. I believe that's exactly what we've done here and I couldn't be prouder."

After performing shows with Zach Bryan and Nikki Lane, Farley will join Willie Nelson, 49 Winchester and Lukas Nelson & POTR on the road this year. He will also perform full-band album release shows next month at Lexington's The Burl and Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley and will perform at Montana's Under The Big Sky Festival in July. See below for complete tour itinerary. Additionally, Western AF recently released a new session featuring Farley performing his fan-favorite song, "American Dream."

In addition to Farley on acoustic guitar and vocals, the record features special guest vocals by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield on the song, "The Alabama Moon" as well as Vaden (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, keys, and vocals), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jimbo Hart (bass) and Peter Levin (piano, Hammond organ, Wurlitzer and synths) and Kristin Weber (fiddle).

Born in Woodstock, Alabama, Farley has received widespread acclaim following the release of his 2021 album, A Hard Up Life. Of the record, Americana Highways praised, "lyrics that are immediately reminiscent of the humor and subtlety of John Prine, the directness and honesty of Bob Dylan, and the everyman gravity of Pete Seeger, Farley firmly establishes himself as one of the great American voices in folk and Americana music."

DRAYTON FARLEY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 28-Pompano Beach, FL-Pompano Beach Amphitheater*
March 3-Lexington, KY-The Burl
March 4-Pineville, KY-Bell Theater
Mach 5-Nashville, TN-3rd & Lindsley
March 18-Columbia, SC-St. Pat's in Five Points 2023
April 2-Wilmington, DE-The Queen+
April 4-Norfolk, VA-The NorVa+
April 5-Richmond, VA-The National+
April 7-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater+
April 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater+
April 9-Charleston, SC-The Refinery+
April 11-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre+
April 12-Tallahassee, FL-The Moon+
April 14-McCaysville, GA-Tooneys^
April 15-Helena, AL-Old Town Live
April 16-Destin, FL-Club LA+
April 18-New Orleans, LA-Joy Theater+
April 19-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall+
April 20-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's+
July 14-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Festival
*supporting Willie Nelson
+supporting Lukas Nelson & POTR
^supporting 49 Winchester



