Dove Cameron, Katy Perry & More Join CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE Livestream Concert

This Pride Month, iHeart Radio is teaming up with P&G to host Can't Cancel Pride 2022 - Proud AND Together. Can't Cancel Pride is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community, celebrating visibility and exclusivity for all.

The third annual event will be hosted by JoJo Siwa, with performances by Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras, and Betty Who. Elton John will be receiving the first-ever Impact Award, and there will also be a special moment from Lizzo. The event will focus on "The Year in Pride", a showcase of the past twelve months of celebrations and challenges experienced by the LBGTQ+ community.

In order to raise much-needed funds, there will be a donation opportunity during the live stream, or supporters can text RAINBOW to 513-654-2622 in order to donate. Beneficiaries include GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International, which are providing life-changing resources and services for change.

Can't Cancel Pride will be available to stream live on June 14 at 8 p.m. EST on iHeartRadio's Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, as well as Revry - the first media company designed to showcase the authentic stories of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. The event will also be available to watch on-demand until June 30 via Revry.