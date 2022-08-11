Dossa & Locuzzed Return to Viper Recordings with 'Stuff'

Dossa & Locuzzed are continuing their latest string of releases with a brand new single and DJ weapon 'Stuff'.

Following their latest delivery 'Glow' in collaboration with vocalist Redshift Biedermeier, the Austrian duo provide a continuation to their long standing history with Viper with a track that's a little more cut-throat than its predecessor proving that they already know how to command a dance. 'Stuff' is no different and it hits festival season at the just the right time as they resurface going full-throttle across the European markets.

'Stuff' is an urgent record which pays homage to the duo's jazz-infused drum & bass through its breakdowns but also presents a harder edge through its drum rhythms. Giving you time to breathe in between each growing rise and fall of synthesis and kicked-out grooves, Dossa & Locuzzed provide the flipside to the likes of 'Glow' through this forthcoming release.

Even more is set to come from Dossa & Locuzzed this coming year. They've been biding their time in the studio and they felt now was the right moment to unleash their creations. Tracks like 'Glow' and 'Stuff' are just a precursor for what's to come, with Viper Recordings helping to lead the charge.

Listen to the new single here: