Donae'O Releases 'Bonita' Featuring Stylo G, Announces UK Tour

Rounding up the summer with a fiery collaboration, Donae'O teams up with Stylo G on new single, 'Bonita' and announces a 3 date UK tour later in the year.

Listen to the song below!



Joining up with Jonas Blue on the production and cowritten with Jin Jin (Jess Glynne, Jax Jones, RAYE), 'Bonita' continues the carnival vibe with bouncy Latin fused bass topped by Donae'O's signature vocals and Stylo G'sinfectious dancehall chants.



"Making Bonita with Jonas Blue and Jin Jin was an amazing experience. I had just found an amazing woman that i'm still dating now and I was explaining how I felt about her in the song. I only just told her that the song was about her!" Donae'O explains. "Stylo and me have the same vibe so when he jumped on the track it gave it the extra icing that it needed to top it all off."



Announcing 3 UK dates, Donae'O will take to the stage with dates in Manchester, Birmingham and London in early December. Tickets will go on sale Friday 30th August.



UK Funky main-stay Donae'O has remained at the centre of the scene being responsible for classic club anthems such as 'Devil In A Blue Dress', 'Party Hard', 'I'm Fly' and 'Chalice' with Belly. Consistently blurring the lines between grime, funky house, afrobeats and dancehall for over a decade, working with the cream of UK talent including the likes of Wiley, Dizzee Rascal, JME, Ms Dynamite, Ghetts, So Solid, The Streets, Terri Walker, Maverick Sabre, Steflon Don, Wretch 32, Giggs, Big Narstie and Shy FX, Donae'O cements himself as one of the most versatile producers, songwriters, vocalist and MC's in contemporary British music.



Out Now, 'Bonita' continues to solidify Donae'O's presence as a legendary figure in the UK scene.

Tour dates:

5th December - Manchester - Deaf Institute

6th December - Birmingham - O2 Academy3

8th December - London - Village Underground





Related Articles View More Music Stories