Don Braden Releases Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder on New Album

The track list includes Earth Wind and Fire classics "In the Stone", "Reasons" and "That's the Way of the World", Stevie Wonder-penned "Creepin'", and more.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Renowned saxophonist, composer and arranger Don Braden has returned with the follow-up album to his well-loved 2018 tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder! Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 hit the street today, June 16th and features seven new arrangements and two originals brought to life by the illustrious reedman and his first-rate band: Art Hirahara and Miki Hayama split duties on keys, Kenny Davis features on bass, Jeremy Warren on drums and Kahlil Kwame Bell rounds out the group on percussion.

"My main goal with this Volume 2 was to capture our real band sound on new material developed over several years of playing together," Braden shared in a press statement. "We are definitely pushing for the next-level of true jazz energy in the performances: more swing, creativity and connection to jazz's African-American roots ... I truly believe that all these qualities intermingled with these amazing songs make for wonderful jazz journeys, both for us players and for the audiences."

The track list includes Earth Wind and Fire classics "In the Stone", "Reasons" and "That's the Way of the World", Stevie Wonder-penned "Creepin'", "Master Blaster (Jammin')", "Bird of Beauty" and "Send One Your Love". Making up the rest of the dynamic program are two Braden-originals, each inspired by one of his musical heroes ("Profusion", inspired by Wonder, and "Arise", which takes cues from Earth Wind and Fire).

Releasing in the midst of Black Music Month, Don Braden's Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 is a must-have for any music lover's collection.

Get it now exclusively on Bandcamp, with streaming services to follow before the month is out.

 



