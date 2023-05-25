Dominique Fils-Aimé Returns With 'My Mind At Ease'

Our Roots Run Deep is out September 22nd via Ensoul Records.

JUNO Award winning artist Dominique Fils-Aimé [FEES-em-AY] reveals details of her forthcoming album, Our Roots Run Deep and shares the cinematic video to her new single “My Mind At Ease”.

Our Roots Run Deep is the first statement of a new trilogy from Dominique and follows her award-winning trilogy of Nameless, Stay Tuned! and Three Little Words. This new trilogy will see Dominique look inwards, reflecting on her own emotional and spiritual landscape - her roots. Our Roots Run Deep is out September 22nd via Ensoul Records.
 
“My Mind At Ease” is a song that confronts psychological fear. The track works through mental disturbance. Dominique’s sensitive voice applies persistent pressure. “Leave me alone bad thoughts” she repeats, “begone”.

The ominous quality of the music initially creates a feeling of trepidation. As the song progresses, the moody atmosphere builds up a certain nerve that helps to fuel a breakthrough. Dominique’s words and emotion fight back and fear dissipates into “restful dreams” as Dominique’s voice rings out “victorious - glorious.”

The visually stunning video that accompanies today's release was shot on location at the Olympic Stadium, Montreal and directed by Adrian Villagomez, with Mel Charlot, renowned for her work with Grammy Award Winner, Lizzo, choreographing the piece. 

Photo Credit: Jetro Emilcar 



