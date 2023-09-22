Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Her first-ever North American tour will kick off later this year with Ice Spice and Doechii.

Sep. 22, 2023

Doja Cat has unveiled the her new album, "Scarlet." 

The album includes recently-released singles "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," and "Demons," and "Balut." It was entirely self-written by Doja Cat.

GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar's new album also features songs like "Wet Vagina," "Go Off," "Skull and Bones," and more.

Her first-ever North American tour will kick off later this year with Ice Spice and Doechii.

Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more

Doja Cat's second album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, marking Doja Cat's career best and highest debut to date with 109K in total activity in the US alone.

Spanning a range of genres Planet Her also generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper, was the top Pop album upon release based on consumption according to MRC data, and marks both the biggest debut for female rapper and the top female R&B debut of 2021.

"Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.7 billion streams worldwide.

Listen to Doja Cat's new album here:



