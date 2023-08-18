Doechii Releases New Single 'Booty Drop'

Doechii recently performed the song as part of an electrifying medley on the 2023 BET Awards Performance.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Doechii Releases New Single 'Booty Drop'

Doechii’s ascent as a fan and critic favorite continues today with the song and video release of “Booty Drop” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records). After gaining 600 million plus global streams for “What It Is (Block Boy)” this spring, the Tampa native is ready to Booty Drop her way into summer.

Doechii recently performed the song as part of an electrifying medley on the 2023 BET Awards Performance with a performance of ‘Booty Drop” into “What It Is”/”Some Cut” (paying homage to the legendary southern band Trillville who joined Doechii on stage).

The new track takes influence from the New Jersey Club scene, sampling the "Queen" of New Jersey Club UNIIQU3's song "Bubble Gum". This fall, Doechii, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess, hits the road with Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour dates, beginning October 31 in San Francisco and running through November 24 in her hometown of Tampa, Florida. 

Doechii is a testament to her commitment to the depth of her sound and ability to put all of herself into everything. This year she was the 2023’s recipient of Billboard’s prestigious Women in Music Rising Star award, (previously bestowed upon Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and Nicki Minaj). 2023 also saw Doechii breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 and earning her first Billboard No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.

This all builds on the heels of Doechii’s 2022 EP she / her / black bitch, where she cemented herself as a distinct voice whose versatile talents range from quick-fire bars to seductive singing. Doechii was chosen as an XXL Freshman and tapped as an ‘Artist to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more.

She was also recognized by the industry for her achievements with a nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs and Best New Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. She also made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performed at the 2022 BET Awards, and took the main stage at Coachella in 2023 with a critically acclaimed performance.




