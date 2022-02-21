Dizraeli Announces 'Twenty Years Deep' Tour Dates

Poet, producer, firestarter. Songwriter-MC, multi-instrumentalist, raconteur... Dizraeli has always been an artist in a genre of his own.

After twenty years in the game and fighting fitter than ever, this Spring, Dizraeli will be marking his platinum anniversary with a series of very special shows across the nation.

The 'Twenty Years Deep (TYD) Tour' will celebrate two decades of genre-bending gold from this trailblazing artist, as well as creating a blueprint for environmentally sustainable touring for the future. Tickets will be available here.

Drawing on material from across all of his albums to date, these unique shows will see Dizraeli assembling a one-off arrangement of guest musicians and vocalists, with the backing of a sumptuous string sections. Planning something special for each night of the tour, in three of the cities, attendees can also expect to see the additional backing of community choirs too.

The TYD tour will also be a pioneering project in terms of its environmental ambitions.

Knowing what we do about the climate crisis, artists cannot tour in 2022 as if it was 2002 and Dizraeli and his touring crew will be making strides to offset their carbon footprint while on the road this year. From travelling in exclusively electric vehicles, to planting trees and distributing wildflower seeds to the crowd in every city they visit, to sourcing the catering from only local producers, Dizraeli's team will be doing everything they can to reduce the environmental impact of the tour.

Tour Dates

28 APR - Nottingham, Bodega

29 APR - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

30 APR - Brighton, Patterns

5 MAY - London, Oslo

6 MAY - Manchester, The Deaf Institute

3 SEPT - Bristol, SWX