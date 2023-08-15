Disturbed Announces 36-Date 'Take Back Your Life' 2023 North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed’s song “Unstoppable” is living up to its name and is currently #1 on both Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and Mediabase’s Active Rock charts. The song, off Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive (Reprise Records), is the band’s 12th #1 at Mediabase’s Active Rock chart and their 17th #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

The band is currently on their 36-date Take Back Your Life summer 2023 North American tour. The band’s Take Back Your Life tour, produced by Live Nation, is Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018, and features support from Breaking Benjamin & JINJER in select markets in the United States.

Revolver calls the current tour “explosive” and says “Disturbed's 20-song setlist spanned the band's entire career… Disturbed hit fans hard with favorites like "Stupify" and "Ten Thousand Fists." Loud Hailer Magazine says it is “a night of heavy metal that those dedicated fans will not soon forget.” Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Divisive pulls no punches as a precise, pummeling, and powerful hard rock opus. Over the last year, the quartet cut these ten tracks with producer Drew Fulk [Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect] in Nashville, TN.

After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone. Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s punchy bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.

“Hey You,” the album’s first single, emerged as their 15th #1 single at Rock Radio and retained that position for 3 weeks. Their current single, “Unstoppable” is currently #1 on that chart.

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Aug 15 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center # ~



Aug 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center ~



Aug 19 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~



Aug 21 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~



Aug 23 | Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~



Aug 26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~



Aug 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center # ~



Aug 29 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~



Aug 30 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~



Sep 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~



Sep 02 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center # ~



Sep 06 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +



# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

+ Special guest: Wage War

