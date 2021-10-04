Disney's DCAPELLA Releases 'Broadway is Back' Medley

Disney's acclaimed DCapella group has released a new medley of classic Disney on Broadway hits!

DCappella is Disney Music Group's popular a cappella singing sensation featuring seven powerful vocalists. Known for reimagining classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage.

Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

Contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon is the group's co-creator, music director, arranger, and album producer.

Watch the video here: