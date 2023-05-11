Disney Drops THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Series Soundtrack

The Muppets Mayhem digital album is out today and features 14 covers, 2 new songs written and co-written by Grammy®-nominated and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry who also serves as Executive Music Producer. The soundtrack also includes score composed by Mick Giacchino ("Zootopia+").

Pre-order The Electric Mayhem vinyl HERE.

About the "Muppets Mayhem"

After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem - Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet - goes on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

The Original series "The Muppets Mayhem," starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: