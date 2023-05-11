Disney Drops THE MUPPETS MAYHEM Series Soundtrack

The new music series is now available on Disney+.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

The Muppets Mayhem digital album is out today and features 14 covers, 2 new songs written and co-written by Grammy®-nominated and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry who also serves as Executive Music Producer. The soundtrack also includes score composed by Mick Giacchino ("Zootopia+").

Pre-order The Electric Mayhem vinyl HERE.

About the "Muppets Mayhem"

After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem - Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet - goes on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

The Original series "The Muppets Mayhem," starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

Yuzima Philip Channels Giorgio Moroder on New Disco Single Photo
Yuzima Philip Channels Giorgio Moroder on New Disco Single

NYC prince of noise Yuzima Philip, follows up two stunning singles from upcoming album “Gun Hill Projects” with a nod to the golden age of dance music, Studio 54. The song is called “Dance in the Light”  Stream now!

Rising Electo-Pop Star Inji Shares New Anti Bored Anthem Photo
Rising Electo-Pop Star Inji Shares New Anti 'Bored' Anthem

INJI has released her new single “BORED” with one simple message: being bored is OUT. Humorously critiquing the stereotypical young adult who is “bored” with their life, INJI offers simple yet effective life-advice with matter-of-fact delivery, embellished with Inji’s signature tongue-in-cheek lyrics and wildfire cynicism.

Skating Polly Announce More North American Headline Dates Photo
Skating Polly Announce More North American Headline Dates

The June and July trek include stops at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, NY, The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA, the Middle East in Boston, Beat Kitchen in Chicago and Bovine Sex Club in Toronto. In addition, the first show of this second leg comes a day before the band's new double album Chaos County Line is set to be released via El Camino Media.

GELD Release New Single The Fix Is In Photo
GELD Release New Single 'The Fix Is In'

While oft compared to the athletic determination of Equalizing Distort-era Gauze, or the motorik-flying-off-the-rails, oddball sensibility of Hawkwind, Geld’s approach to hardcore on their forthcoming album, Currency // Castration bears closer spiritual resemblance to the throbbing, crushingly direct orientation of industrial dance music.


From This Author - Michael Major

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two TeaserVideo: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music ReleasesBen Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET