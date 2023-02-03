Dirty Audio and Maahez Team Up For High-Energy Single 'Bobo'

Dirty Audio and Maahez are welcomed to the Do Not Duplicate Recordings family with their latest sonic endeavor 'Bobo'. The pair tapped Miami-based singer and songwriter Albania Sofia for vocal duty - Known for her hit singles 'Sorry Miami' and 'Iphone', Albania Sofia's alluringly seductive vocals are the perfect pairing for the high-energy treat.

The latest to come from the pair follows on the heels of Dirty Audio's January-released single 'Deep In LA' and Maahez's September-released collaboration with San Pacho, 'Tequila'. A culmination of Dirty Audio's heavy-hitting basslines and Maahez's genre blending abilities, 'Bobo' is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Do Not Duplicate Recordings.

Kicking off with a driving bassline and rhythmic beats paired alongside Albania Sofia's enthralling vocals, 'Bobo' captivates the listeners attention from the start, transporting them to an atmospheric soundscape. Perfectly blending each artist's respective sonic sound, 'Bobo' serves as a premier example of Dirty Audio and Maahez's dynamic production technique and sophisticated sound design.

Featuring larger-than-life sensibilities, Dirty Audio and Maahez's enthralling musicality and technical knowledge meld together perfectly with 'Bobo'. Highlighting Maahez's innate genre-blending abilities, combining elements of tech-house and reggaeton, while simultaneously showcasing Dirty Audio's beloved hard-hitting basslines and grimey synth-work, 'Bobo' serves as a one-of-a-kind listening experience that proves to be heavy, unique and authentic - a quintessential addition to the Do Not Duplicate Recordings imprint.

Joining forces to fuse their respective production styles, Dirty Audio and Maahez continue captivating audiences from around the world with their infectious signature sounds. Topped with hard-hitting, dirty beats and deep, grimy basslines, 'Bobo' serves as a standout hit - meeting at the apex between tech-house and reggaeton. Leaving a lasting impression on the listener, Dirty Audio and Maahez's latest endeavor further solidifies the pair as forces to be reckoned with in the sphere of electronic dance music.