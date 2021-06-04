Dillon Francis Unveils New Song 'Unconditional'

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis debuts a new track, "Unconditional," today with British producer 220 KID featuring British singer Bryn Christopher-listen here. "Unconditional" is Francis' first new release of 2021 and is taken from a forthcoming full-length house project.

"We made 'Unconditional' to give everyone a slice of happy and fun," Francis says. "This song came together over lockdown and started a whole new album music that I am so excited to share!"

The new track was born out of a creative friendship developed over lockdown between Francis and 220 KID. The two traded ideas while off the road in their respective homes, eventually bringing in MNEK and Kolidescopes to write this track and Bryn Christopher on vocals. A classic euphoric house track, "Unconditional" celebrates family-a photo of Francis' own grandparents covers the single.

Francis recently announced the Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice U.S. tour with co-headliner Yung Gravy for 2022, with stops in New York, D.C., Austin, Nashville and more. KITTENS will support. Check out the full dates below and get tickets here.

Earlier this year Francis shared his Very Important Music EP via Mad Decent, a five-track collection of VIP remixes of his own tracks from throughout his career, including collaborations with Kygo, BabyJake, Lao Ra, Evie Irie and Yung Pinch. The Very Important Music EP continues a monumental run for Francis, whose 2020 releases included "Places" with Drove, "Be Somebody," "You Do You" and more. Also in 2020, Francis presented his three-day IDGAFOS Weekend livestream featuring sets from over 20 artists including himself, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Aluna, Flosstradamus and more.

Dillon's major label 2014 debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, was released to widespread critical acclaim, with its 2015 follow-up This Mixtape Is Fire reaching #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. In 2018, Dillon released his second LP, WUT WUT, a Spanish-language album featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music; and a scripted comedy series, "Like and Subscribe," in partnership with Funny or Die. The following year, Francis hit the road with sold out shows across the U.S., a massive performance at Coachella-where he first treated fans to a sneak preview of music from his critically acclaimed 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, the fourth consecutive year of his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas and the release of the second collection of his Gerald clothing line with Australian label Barney Cools. With the reopening of the world on the horizon, Francis has much in store for the coming months.

Listen here: