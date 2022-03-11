Dillon Francis Shares New Track 'Once Again' with VINNE

Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis shares a new song today, "Once Again," featuring rising Brazilian producer VINNE.

The new track continues a successful year for Francis, who recently shared Cake and Cognac, a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, and his house LP Happy Machine from 2021, which includes hits "Unconditional" with 220 KID and Bryn Christopher, "Love Me Better" with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy-which reached #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart-"Reaching Out" featuring Bow Anderson and more.

Dillon's 2014 major label debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, was released to widespread critical acclaim, with its 2015 follow-up This Mixtape Is Fire reaching #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. In 2018, Dillon released his second LP, WUT WUT, a Spanish-language album featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music; and a scripted comedy series, "Like and Subscribe," in partnership with Funny or Die.

The following year, Francis hit the road with sold out shows across the U.S., a massive performance at Coachella-where he first treated fans to a sneak preview of music from his critically acclaimed 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, the fourth consecutive year of his residency at the Wynn Las Vegas and the release of the second collection of his Gerald clothing line with Australian label Barney Cools.

In 2020, Francis presented his three-day IDGAFOS Weekend livestream featuring sets from over 20 artists including himself, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Aluna, Flosstradamus and more and released "Places" with Drove, "Be Somebody," "You Do You" and more. The following year, he shared his Very Important Music EP via Mad Decent, a five-track collection of VIP remixes of his own tracks from throughout his career, including collaborations with Kygo, BabyJake, Lao Ra, Evie Irie and Yung Pinch.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 11 - XS - Las Vegas, NV

March 19 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

March 26 - Encore Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV

April 1 - Trio - Charleston, SC

April 2 - Marquee - New York, NY

April 3 - Encore Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV

April 8 - Simon's - Gainesville, FL

April 9 - Baja's - Tallahassee, FL

April 17 - Encore Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV

April 22 - XS - Las Vegas, NV

April 23 - Thunderbeats Festival - Pensacola, FL

April 27 - Encore Beach Club/Nightswim - Las Vegas, NV

May 1 - XS - Las Vegas, NV

May 6 - Encore Beach Club/Nightswim - Las Vegas, NV

May 18 - Encore Beach Club/Nightswim - Las Vegas, NV

May 20 - WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA

May 21 - Foam Wonderland - Eugene, OR

June 18 - Foam Wonderland - Denver, CO

September 2 - Piknik Elektronik - Montreal, QC