Dijon Releases Debut Album 'Absolutely'; Announces New Tour Dates

Dijon has unleashed his debut album Absolutely. The album's 12 tracks were recorded over the course of a few fervent weeks whilst in tight confines with a close-knit group of collaborators and friends.

The album channels the unfettered emotion of Dijon's live show, which has become a "you had to be there" topic of conversation in the music community with his performance entrancing any witnesses over the last several years. In tandem with the album's release, Dijon shares the video for "Many Times" Directed by Jack Karaszewski.

Absolutely includes the previously-released singles "Rodeo Clown," and "Many Times," along with tracks like "Talk Down" and "Big Mike's," which listeners will recognize from the stirring live performance videos that he's unveiled over the last several weeks. Those two visuals offer the first look at Dijon's film accompaniment for Absolutely, which he held a screening for earlier this week at Brain Dead Studios in LA and will be unveiled soon. Dijon also made his festival debut at Outsidelands in San Francisco last weekend, bringing the whirlwind live experience of Absolutely to the stage for the first time, ahead of joining Bon Iver on their North American tour next Spring.

Listen to Absolutely above, see more album info and tour dates with Bon Iver below and stay tuned for more from Dijon coming soon.

Tour Dates

03/30/22 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

04/01/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

04/02/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

04/03/22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/05/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/08/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

04/09/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

04/12/22 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

04/14/22 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

04/15/22 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Listen to the new album here: