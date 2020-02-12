Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban to Headline Watershed Music and Camping Festival

The ninth-annual Watershed Music and Camping Festival announced today that country superstars Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban will headline the bucket list worthy three-day, two stage camping festival at George, WA's breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre, overlooking the Columbia River Gorge on July 31-Aug. 2. Other acts also revealed today as part of the festival's consistently stacked main stage lineup include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Gone West Ft. Colbie Caillat, HARDY, Randy Houser, and Jon Pardi. Passes go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10am PT at WatershedFest.com.



"Watershed, to me, is all about the annual anticipation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends, in one of the most beautiful settings on Earth," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "I feel like it is a privilege to not only get to go, but to share it with so many 'Shedders that have been there since day one. These artists, that setting, and the 'Shedders make Watershed more than just a festival, it's a true rite of passage for country music fans, and I am so proud to host this event every year. Here is to year nine being the best Watershed Festival yet!"



"Routinely one of the most-anticipated events of country festival season" (Rolling Stone) and a "country music megaparty that yee-haws the Gorge Amphitheatre to sold-out crowds every summer,"(The Seattle Times) Watershed is built with the fans, self-proclaimed as "'Shedders," in mind. With tickets often selling out in minutes, the festival offers the biggest acts in country music along with a serene ambience.



Watershed will be offering brand new VIP options for fans to upgrade their passes to include reserved VIP seating and access to a more spacious Sunset Deck for viewing options. In partnership with Cave B Inn & Spa Resort, special hotel packages will also be available to festival attendees.



Watershed will be offering brand new VIP options for fans to upgrade their passes to include reserved VIP seating and access to a more spacious Sunset Deck for viewing options. In partnership with Cave B Inn & Spa Resort, special hotel packages will also be available to festival attendees. Watershed Music and Camping Festival is part of Live Nation's premiere family of country music festivals across the country, including Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale. FL, Seven Peaks Music Festival in Denver, CO and TrailBlazer Festival in Hunter, NY.





