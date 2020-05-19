Diana Gordon Unveils the Video for 'Wasted Youth'

GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter Diana Gordon unveils a bewitching video for "Wasted Youth," from her new EP of the same title, available now via Warner Records. Set against a simple black backdrop, Diana literally floats in the atmosphere like a beam of light illuminating negative space. Gordon's creative vision for the video is as innovative and captivating as her "new-wave grunge" sound.

Watch the video below!

Diana explains, "The EP is called 'Wasted Youth,' because, for the better half of my 20s and years after, I dated one guy. If this were 'High Fidelity,' that relationship would be the #1 most hurtful, the one that left the biggest imprint. Our story didn't have the fairy tale ending I was promised. He defined my literal youth for me, and although I am forever young and my inner child is still happily thriving, I can't help but feel that the time I spent with him was wasted time that I'll never get back."

Unapologetically bold, sensitive, sincere, analytical and black, Diana Gordon is a visionary artist committed to forming emotional connections using her voice as her main tool. A sovereign singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist, she fuses hard-hitting 808's and drums, '90s-inspired alt-rock and dark folk with her powerful mezzo-soprano voice to forge a vividly innovative sound. Hardship is often inspiration enough to get moving and Diana's music has always been her means of release and salvation. Diana's 2018 breakthrough EP Pure, which Pitchfork noted was "marked by her striking voice and emotional candor," depicted how a family can prompt love and anguish. To date, she has several GRAMMY® Awards under her belt for her songwriting and producing endeavors, working with Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa ("Electricity") and Beyonce ("Sorry," "Daddy Lessons," "Don't Hurt Yourself') and has credited work with the likes of Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Travis Scott, Diplo, The xx's Romy Madley Croft, Mary J. Blige, Yves Tumor, and more.

