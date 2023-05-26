Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes

Soul artist Devon Gilfillian announces two new mixes for his hit single “All I Really Wanna Do,” from his recently released 2nd full-length studio album Love You Anyway. The mixes capture the essence of sunrise and sunset, starting with the release of the glowing stripped down track “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix),” out today via Fantasy Records.

“This is the version I want you to hear waking up in the morning next to your boo,” says Gilfillian. “Get the coffee and tea going and start your day right. I layered a kaleidoscope of colorful guitars and vocals so that the production has a feeling of lightness, hope, and expectation - just like the morning.”

The second mix, “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix),” will arrive on June 15, directly ahead of Gilfillian’s first-ever performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 17. Tonight, Devon takes the stage performing at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium co-headlining with Emily King.

“All I Really Wanna Do” has gained the hearts of fans across airwaves, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Chart and debuting in the Top 25 on the Mediabase Triple A Chart. The song is featured on SiriusXM’s Spectrum Channel and included in The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist.

Gilfillian’s new album, Love You Anyway, which recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart, spans soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, all under the banner of Black joy.

Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS’ “Positive Vibes Only” series, and has been featured in Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.

Devon Gilfillian On Tour:

MAY 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *Supporting Emily King

MAY 30 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town *Supporting My Morning Jacket

MAY 31 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz Manchester *Supporting My Morning Jacket

JUN 5 - Antwerp, Antwerp - De Roma *Supporting My Morning Jacket

JUN 6 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg *Supporting My Morning Jacket

JUN 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

JUN 10 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

JUN 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

JUN 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview Park

AUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music Festival

SEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts Festival

SEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit

SEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelbourne Museum *Supporting Grace Potter

SEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelbourne Museum

SEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

SEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

SEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest

OCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

OCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Afolabi