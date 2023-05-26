Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes

The first mix is out now and the second mix, “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix),” will arrive on June 15.
Soul artist Devon Gilfillian announces two new mixes for his hit single “All I Really Wanna Do,” from his recently released 2nd full-length studio album Love You Anyway. The mixes capture the essence of sunrise and sunset, starting with the release of the glowing stripped down track “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix),” out today via Fantasy Records.
“This is the version I want you to hear waking up in the morning next to your boo,” says Gilfillian. “Get the coffee and tea going and start your day right. I layered a kaleidoscope of colorful guitars and vocals so that the production has a feeling of lightness, hope, and expectation - just like the morning.”
The second mix, “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix),” will arrive on June 15, directly ahead of Gilfillian’s first-ever performance at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 17. Tonight, Devon takes the stage performing at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium co-headlining with Emily King.
“All I Really Wanna Do” has gained the hearts of fans across airwaves, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Chart and debuting in the Top 25 on the Mediabase Triple A Chart. The song is featured on SiriusXM’s Spectrum Channel and included in The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist.
Gilfillian’s new album, Love You Anyway, which recently surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify and hit #1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart, spans soul, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, all under the banner of Black joy.
Devon has recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday Morning, the GRAMMYS’ “Positive Vibes Only” series, and has been featured in Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Relix, No Depression, Rated R&B, Paste, and American Songwriter, among others.
MAY 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *Supporting Emily King
MAY 30 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town *Supporting My Morning Jacket
MAY 31 - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz Manchester *Supporting My Morning Jacket
JUN 5 - Antwerp, Antwerp - De Roma *Supporting My Morning Jacket
JUN 6 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg *Supporting My Morning Jacket
JUN 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
JUN 10 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
JUN 11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
JUN 17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
AUG 18 - Peoria, IL - Lakeview Park
AUG 26-27 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Music Festival
SEP 3 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Parks Arts Festival
SEP 7-9 - Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit
SEP 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelbourne Museum *Supporting Grace Potter
SEP 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelbourne Museum
SEP 29 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
SEP 29-OCT 1 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
SEP 30 - Columbia, MO - Treeline Music Fest
OCT 6-8 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
OCT 13-15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival
Photo Credit: Emmanuel Afolabi
