Des Rocs Releases 'I Am The Lightning' From New LP 'Dream Machine'

His forthcoming sophomore album Dream Machine out August 25.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now Photo 4 Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

Des Rocs Releases 'I Am The Lightning' From New LP 'Dream Machine'

NYC native Des Rocs released “I Am The Lightning,” the third song to be pulled from his forthcoming sophomore album Dream Machine out August 25 via Sumerian Records.

Produced by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey), Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco, Dream Machine plays like a bolt of energy coursing through the glory days of rock, metal, and grunge, united within his signature “bedroom arena rock” sound. 

About the new song, Danny Rocco explains: “‘I Am The Lightning’ was born from a desire to perform music that is both bone-shattering & instilled with a deeper message. I live on tour driving from one city to another, and I’ve come to view the journey of life as one long road trip –  a series of winding roads connected by important events. ‘I Am The Lightning’ is the soundtrack to this chaotic journey down the highway of life.”

Last week, Des Rocs released the official video for “Nowhere Kid,” which followed the release of his “thrilling new single” (Consequence of Sound) “Never Ending Moment,” which has been streamed more than 1.5 million times on Spotify alone and just hit #27 at Active Rock Radio and #35 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Guitar World called the song an “essential rock anthem” and raved, “Windmilling acoustic guitars and wailing Flying V solos are the order of the day, and they sound colossal.”

After wrapping a national tour with Badflower earlier this year, Des Rocs is currently in the midst of a headline tour that wraps tomorrow night in Omaha, NE. Reviewing his performance at Sonic Temple festival earlier this year, Metal Injection proclaimed, “Des Rocs opened the main stage with the same energy and zeal as a headliner…This is the kind of music that is meant to be played live in an arena, and vocalist/guitarist Daniel Rocco is the kind of person who is meant to do it.”

Dream Machine follows Des Rocs’ 2021 debut full length album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place. The album received wide-ranging praise from outlets like Loudwire (“addictive”), Guitar World (“fierce”), Rolling Stone, SPIN, American Songwriter and Alternative Press, who describes Des Rocs’ sound as “a whirlwind of classic-rock-influenced alternative rock that will leave your heart racing.”

Currently, Des Rocs boasts more than 1.25 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with more than 227 million global streams to date.

Photo Credit: Javi Perez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BE YOUR OWN PET Share New Single from Forthcoming Album Mommy Photo
BE YOUR OWN PET Share New Single from Forthcoming Album 'Mommy'

Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet will release their long-awaited new album Mommy via Third Man Records. They tease the LP with a new single, the thunderous “Big Trouble.” The song is a siren-laden jam where front-woman Jemina Pearl insists on her own emotions and reality. Plus, check out new tour dates!

2
Erin Duvall Releases Female-Empowered Summer Single Girls Weekend Photo
Erin Duvall Releases Female-Empowered Summer Single 'Girls Weekend'

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur, Erin Duvall releases her country summer single, 'Girls Weekend.' This new song from Erin is about female friendships that transcend their worth and how a girls weekend for everyone might not look the same, but it will be felt by everyone.

3
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single Photo
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single

LEISURE unveiled their exquisite new single 'All The Good Times Never Die' in collaboration with London trio, Night Tapes. A chilled-out late-night jam soaked in the languid tones of Nettwerk label mates Night Tapes, the band’s latest masterstroke combines sugary sweet vocal melodies with delicately plucked acoustic guitar and a mellow groove.

4
DJ Cassidys Pass The Mic Live! Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hops 50th Birthda Photo
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday

The epic three-hour event featured the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, KRS-One, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Sugarhill Gang, EPMD, Nice ‘N Smooth, Roxanne Shante, Monie Love, Treach of Naughty By Nature, and dozens more, who played to a full house of enthused fans of all ages.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New SingleLEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th BirthdayDJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
GREY HOUSE