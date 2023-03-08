Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP

The EP will be out April 14 via Rise Records.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Derek Sanders, adored frontman of emo/pop-punk quintet Mayday Parade, has announced his forthcoming EP The Heavy Box out April 14 via Rise Records. The five-track EP is Sanders' second solo release following My Rock and Roll Heart (2020), which was comprised of five stripped-back covers.

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. "Dear Life" will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster's departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.

"Slowly over the last few years I have poured as much love and energy as I could into these songs," shares Sanders. "Thank you to everyone who helped make 'The Heavy Box' something real and available for those who find it worth their time. These songs mean so much to me, I hope you enjoy them."

Alongside the announcement, Sanders shares "Howell Canyon." A track that he explains is "about dealing with the sadness that comes from an important chapter in my life ending. The song takes a look back but also forward towards a more hopeful future."

In support of The Heavy Box EP, Sanders will make appearances at select stops on the Emo Nite LA tour. For tickets and more information, visit https://emonite.com/pages/tour.

DEREK SANDERS EMO NITE APPEARANCES

3/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham (Emo Nite LA)

3/31 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall (Emo Nite LA)

4/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (Emo Nite LA)

Photo by Matt Burke




