Dennis Scott & Tom Bergeron Call For Fred Rogers To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

GRAMMYÂ® and EmmyÂ® winning music producer Dennis Scott and EmmyÂ® award winning American TV Personality Tom Bergeron (America's Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars) are together calling for Fred Rogers to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. By way of a Change.org petition, which has amassed more than 750 signatures to date, they are calling on Mister Rogers fans everywhere to sign the petition.

Better known as Mister Rogers from the hit PBS children's television show series Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Fred Rogers wrote more than 200 songs that reached millions of children and parents alike through his groundbreaking television program.

"There is still plenty of interest in the life and work of Fred Rogers. Over the last few years the world has collectively agreed that we need more Fred Rogers," said Scott. "This is due in part to the Won't You Be My Neighbor? documentary, Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood film, and even my own two tribute albums Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories (2019) and Songs From The Neighborhood - The Music of Mister Rogers (2005). There is still plenty of interest in the life and work of Fred Rogers."

Tom Bergeron has also called for Fred Rogers to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, asking "If songs are meant to move you, comfort you, and enlighten you, then how has Fred Rogers not been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame already?"

David Newell, better known as Mister McFeely, Mister Rogers' cheerful speedy delivery man, also called for his former friend and fellow actor to be bestowed top songwriters honors.

"Fred Rogers composed over 200 songs, not only for his television program but also for CD's, record albums, and video - songs that are part of the soundtrack of our lives," said Newell. "That's why so many people believe that Mister Rogers belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame. If I know Fred Rogers, this honor would mean the world to him because it's a recognition of his music."

Multiple GRAMMYÂ® & Dove award winning singer Sandi Patty also supports the call for Fred's Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, saying "Because there was such an understated nature about Mister Rogers we forget that he was an incredible musician, piano player, and songwriter. He has written so many great songs and I want to be one of the many to say that he ought to be in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. That's something we can do for him, after all he's done so much for us."

Producer Dennis Scott's recently relaunched 2019 album Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, a second collection of Fred's songs featured recordings with more music icons like Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, Vanessa Williams, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Lee Greenwood, Rita Wilson,Tom Bergeron and others.

"After producing two albums featuring Fred Rogers' music I have developed a deep appreciation for his songwriting skills," said Scott. "If you look closer at his tunes you can see what a lyrical craftsman he was. And his choice of chords are more complex than one might expect to hear in any "children's" song. That's the magic of Mister Rogers. He never talked down to kids - musically or otherwise. His songs have messages for all ages and his composing is as sophisticated as many of our great American writers. There's no doubt in my mind that he belongs in The Songwriters Hall of Fame."

Forthcoming Mister Rogers - Now More Than Ever Audio Book on the way March 1

Ahead of Mister Rogers' 94th Birthday on March 20, Scott also announced a new audio book he will release on March 1 by Hachette Book Group called Mister Rogers - Now More Than Ever, and features interviews with fans, friends, and colleagues whose lives were changed by the simple wisdom and kindness of Fred Rogers.

Readings are included by celebrity guests like Tom Bergeron, Lee Greenwood, David Newell, Jim Brickman, Kellie Pickler and others. Now More Than Ever will touch you and help you believe, as Fred Rogers did, that all of us are special. It'll be made available for download by Apple Books, Libro.fm, AudioBooks.com or ThankYouMisterRogers.com. Media may preview the audiobook by using this *private* SoundCloud.