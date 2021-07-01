Delv!s Returns With New Single 'Rebelman'

At 6'4", with a full beard and a thick mop of jet black hair, Delv!s would stand out in any crowd. But it was due to his beautiful soulful voice he has found himself cast into the spotlight, a little under 10 years ago. It was during his college days that Delv!s first got to hear the great singers such as Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, or Billie Holiday, who influenced his androgynous and generously deep vocal style.

Following a few show-stopping performances in Europe at Pukkelpop, Couleur Café, Gent Jazz or Lowlands, Delv!s released his debut EP, the irresistible disco-funk "No Ending", fronted by the hit single "Come My Way", that topped the radio charts in his native Belgium for 4 weeks in a row.

Deeply rooted in his love for music from the fifties, sixties, and seventies, "Rebelman" shows a more mature side of Delv!s. For this new track, his character is portrayed by a puppet, a symbolic prop used as a poetic and moving allegory.

If it can be labeled a protest song, it is the most sweetly mesmerizing one you'll ever hear. The single, recorded in a small cabin by the lake, was put together using field recordings, a humble Squier guitar, an electronic organ, and that distinct Delv!s voice wrapped in guitar amps.

A breath of fresh air that promises to open a brand new chapter with "Rebelman" the first release taken from the Belgian singer's debut album "Blablablue".

