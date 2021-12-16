DelFest Announces 14th Annual Festival

DelFest, the beloved genre-spanning festival brainchild of McCoury Music and High Sierra Music, is pleased to announce that after a 2 year hiatus due to COVID, the music of Del McCoury and friends will return to beautiful Cumberland, Maryland, on May. 26-29.

Today, DelFest organizers announced the bulk of artists for this year's roster. Festival hosts The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys, are joined by Railroad Earth, Bela Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Watchhouse, California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Anders Osborne & Jackie Green, Cabinet, and The Lil Smokies. Stay tuned to DelFest socials for a few fun surprise additions in the coming months.

Tickets will be, as of tomorrow (Dec. 17) at 10 AM EST, available for purchase including 4-day passes at a special holiday price of $230.50 (limited number available, when they are gone, they are gone).

On-site RV passes (again, a very limited number of these exist), on-site vehicle passes, DELuxe experience packages, DelFest Academy, and Glamping packages will also be on sale on Dec. 17 at 10 AM EST.

Music fans are encouraged to act fast, as the limited time holiday pricing will not last. DelFest's famed Late Night programming will be announced in the coming months along with lineup additions.

In addition to traditional stage sets by these world-class artists, attendees can again expect to see one-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins, various tributes to Del McCoury and his musical legacy, and intimate appearances from the aforementioned artists. Delfest will, as usual, be immediately preceded by the 3-day DelFest Academy hosted by The Travelin' McCourys and other all-star players.

Located along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains, and personally chosen by Del, the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD (2.5 hours from Baltimore and D.C.) serves as the ideal location for DelFest. The fairgrounds are conveniently located near four major airports and can be easily reached by rail or road. The city of Cumberland, MD, is a welcoming host offering multiple hotel options, a charming downtown, and great amenities that include biking, fishing, and kayaking, as well as a steam train engine and museum, and interesting dining options. Come for the music, and perhaps stay an extra day to explore the area offerings which are well suited for music fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For information including camping, parking, partners, and more, please visit delfest.com and follow DelFest on all social platforms. Can't wait until May for Del-centered goodness? Refresh with and relive the magic of DelFest on the festival's Youtube page.