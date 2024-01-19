Definitely Maybe Shares 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'

Chicago pop punk trio Definitely Maybe has today released the highly anticipated follow-up to their recent viral success. “Are We Having Fun Yet?”, a dynamic track about the price you sometimes pay for following your dreams, is out now and streaming.

The band shares: “'Are We Having Fun Yet?' is a relentless exploration of the toll ambition takes on the soul. Delving into the highs and lows of chasing dreams, it offers an unfiltered look at the exhaustion and self-discovery that comes with the journey.”

Definitely Maybe burst onto the scene last year with their viral single “One More Night”. The song, which was written by singer/lyricist Courtney Clinkert following the loss of her sister to suicide, is meant to remind listeners that you never know what tomorrow might hold - if you can just make it through one more night. “One More Night” has struck a chord with listeners around the world, garnering 5M+ views on TikTok and 452k+ streams on Spotify.

Fans can look forward to seeing Definitely Maybe live later this month as the band shares the stage with Gold Steps on January 26th at X-Ray Arcade (Milwaukee) and 27th at Bottom Lounge (Chicago). They'll also be performing on February 17th as part of Snüzfest at Beat Kitchen, alongside Devon Kay & The Solutions, Gold Steps, Guardrail, and more. For more information, please see below or visit: www.definitelymaybeband.com.

Upcoming Shows:

1/26 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

1/27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2/16 - Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern

2/17 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (Snüzfest)

Photo credit: Stevie Long