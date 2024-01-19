Definitely Maybe Shares 'Are We Having Fun Yet?'

“Are We Having Fun Yet?”, a dynamic track about the price you sometimes pay for following your dreams, is out now and streaming.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

Chicago pop punk trio Definitely Maybe has today released the highly anticipated follow-up to their recent viral success. “Are We Having Fun Yet?”, a dynamic track about the price you sometimes pay for following your dreams, is out now and streaming.

The band shares: “'Are We Having Fun Yet?' is a relentless exploration of the toll ambition takes on the soul. Delving into the highs and lows of chasing dreams, it offers an unfiltered look at the exhaustion and self-discovery that comes with the journey.”

Definitely Maybe burst onto the scene last year with their viral single “One More Night”. The song, which was written by singer/lyricist Courtney Clinkert following the loss of her sister to suicide, is meant to remind listeners that you never know what tomorrow might hold - if you can just make it through one more night. “One More Night” has struck a chord with listeners around the world, garnering 5M+ views on TikTok and 452k+ streams on Spotify.

Fans can look forward to seeing Definitely Maybe live later this month as the band shares the stage with Gold Steps on January 26th at X-Ray Arcade (Milwaukee) and 27th at Bottom Lounge (Chicago). They'll also be performing on February 17th as part of Snüzfest at Beat Kitchen, alongside Devon Kay & The Solutions, Gold Steps, Guardrail, and more. For more information, please see below or visit: www.definitelymaybeband.com.

Upcoming Shows:

1/26 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

1/27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

2/16 - Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern

2/17 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (Snüzfest)

Photo credit: Stevie Long



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dynamic Pop Artist LO LA Explores The Fractures Of Heartbreak In New Single happy 4 U Photo
Dynamic Pop Artist LO LA Explores The Fractures Of Heartbreak In New Single 'happy 4 U'

LO LA's latest hit, 'happy 4 u,' explores the complexities of love and heartbreak in a relatable and authentic way. Dive into the emotional depths of this track as LO LA weaves a poignant narrative of moving on and conflicting desires.

2
KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Adds Second Show With CL and The Kid LAROI Photo
KRAZY SUPER CONCERT Adds Second Show With CL and The Kid LAROI

A second day has been added with a full artist lineup for ‘Krazy Super Concert’ that will be held on Friday, February 9 at BMO Stadium with CL and The Kid LAROI.

3
Jubël Is Starting 2024 With New Single Lie to Me Feat. Kiddo Photo
Jubël Is Starting 2024 With New Single 'Lie to Me' Feat. Kiddo

Kiddo is a Swedish artist who has made a name for herself with the singles “Drunk & I Miss You”, “Bang my Head” and has collaborated with artists such as Robin Shultz, Johan Newman and Cheat Codes to name a few. She has reach #1 in Germany airplay chart and has an exciting spring with new material.

4
Kings Elliot Releases Like I Was Never Here Photo
Kings Elliot Releases 'Like I Was Never Here'

“Like I Was Never Here” is the latest emotionally-stirring track from Kings Elliot, following the release of singles “Never Be Mine” and “It's My Birthday” last year. On each of these tracks, Elliot's honest, vulnerable songwriting brings her most intimate feelings—including her struggles with heartbreak and mental health—to listeners.

