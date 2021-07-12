Deep Sea Diver Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

Seattle's Deep Sea Diver have announced a U.S. tour kicking off next month in Portland, Oregon and continuing across the country and back through October. The tour includes dates opening for fellow Northwesterners Death Cab For Cutie, an extensive co-headlining run with experimental pop artist Diane Coffee, an appearance at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, and three California shows supporting Australian indie rockers Middle Kids. All dates are below and tickets are available HERE.

Deep Sea Diver was recently featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) concerts, performing three tracks from their acclaimed 2020 LP Impossible Weight as well as the standalone single "Stop Pretending" - which was named one of NPR Music's 100 Best Songs of 2020. NPR called the performance "a testament to the group's attention to detail, too; as in many of the best Tiny Desk concerts, the band's magnetic energy and finely-crafted songs make the small space feel huge and joyous." Watch the concert HERE.

DEEP SEA DIVER LIVE

8/12: The Lot at Zidell Yards - Portland, OR

8/18: The Seasons Performance Hall - Yakima, WA

8/19: Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID

9/3: The Elm - Bozeman, MT * (SOLD OUT)

9/4: KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT *

9/6: Les Schwab Amphitheater - Bend, OR *

9/7: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID *

9/8: Pavilion at Riverfront - Spokane, WA *

9/10: Ogden Twilight - Ogden, UT * (SOLD OUT)

9/11: Gerald R Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO *

9/14: Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

9/16: The Filling Station - Bozeman, MT

9/18: The Hall at Fargo Brewing - Fargo, ND

9/19: Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN +

9/21: Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL +

9/22: The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI +

9/23: Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH +

9/25: Firefly Festival - Dover, DE

9/27: Union Stage - Washington, DC +

9/28: Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY +

9/30: Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA +

10/1: Zanzabar - Louisville, KY +

10/2: Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN +

10/3: Live in the Sky at Angad Arts Hotel - St. Louis, MO

10/5: recordBar - Kansas City, MO

10/7: Globe Hall - Denver, CO

10/8: Aggie Theater - Fort Collins, CO

10/9: The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

10/11: The Independent - San Francisco, CA ^

10/13: Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA ^

10/14: Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA ^

* w/ Death Cab For Cutie

+ w/ Diane Coffee

^ w/ Middle Kids

Deep Sea Diver's Impossible Weight is the first record Jessica Dobson - a long sought-after guitarist who has played with Beck, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and the Shins - has self-produced. The album's title track is an incredible collaboration with Sharon Van Etten, and NPR Music named the single "Stop Pretending," a standalone single written during quarantine, one of its 100 Best Songs of 2020, writing, "out of pandemic fear and the depths of despair came this beautiful quarantine classic." Impossible Weight was named KEXP's #1 Album of 2020, and American Songwriter hailed it as "the strongest and most powerful statement yet from a talent on the verge of breaking out."