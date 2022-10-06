Dean Fertita's Tropical Gothclub Shares New Track

TROPICAL GOTHCLUB - the new project from renowned musician and multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita - has shared its latest single, "Infernal Inside," available now from Third Man Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

An official visualizer premieres today at YouTube. "Infernal Inside" heralds TROPICAL GOTHCLUB's self-titled debut album, arriving everywhere via Third Man Records on Friday, November 4. Pre-orders are available now.

TROPICAL GOTHCLUB also includes the acclaimed new single, "Double Blind," available now for streaming and download. An official visualizer is streaming now at YouTube.

"Double Blind" was greeted by praise from such outlets as mxdwn, which raved, "A beautifully eccentric track, 'Double Blind' makes use of guitars, pianos, and slow drums to create an atmosphere that is simultaneously eerie and cheery. Sprinkled throughout the track are subtle guitar melodies and phrases that feel slightly out of tune, contributing to the unique texture of the lighthearted song."

TROPICAL GOTHCLUB was first heralded earlier this summer with "Wheels Within Wheels," joined by an official visualizer streaming now at YouTube. In addition, a limited edition "Wheels Within Wheels" b/w "Street Level" 7" single will be released on Friday, October 7, exclusively at Third Man Nashville, Detroit and London storefronts.

"Wheels Within Wheels" was met by instant critical applause, with Consequence declaring it "a heavy-hitting rock number with splashes of synth and psychedelia," adding, "Like its title implies, it has a cyclical, hypnotic feel."

"'Wheels Within Wheels' is a classic romper of a blues-rock song with just a hint of psychedelia coming through on the keys," wrote Exclaim!, while Guitar World enthused, "Operating well outside the QOTSA wheelhouse, 'Wheels within Wheels' delivers a series of experimental six-string sucker punches, from the moody, fuzz-drenched intro soundscapes to the crazy pitch shift-loaded solo."

Dean Fertita has been at the heart of American rock 'n' roll for almost two decades, from his role as an invaluable member of Queens of the Stone Age and The Dead Weather, touring keyboardist with The Raconteurs, and backing musician on records by Jack White, Karen O, Iggy Pop, Brendan Benson, The Kills, Beck, and more.

While his own music had been the focus in his role as lead singer, guitarist, and founder of The Waxwings and on recordings as Hello=Fire, Fertita began TROPICAL GOTHCLUB with no clear mission for a solo album under his own name. In early 2020, the TN-based musician put up a small A-frame in his backyard to use as a writing and recording space while stuck at home during the looming pandemic.

With rare time on his hands, Fertita set to work recording demos of the many musical ideas he had accumulated over the years, building upon songs and fragments written during different stages of his busy career.

Fertita then enlisted his old friend Dave Feeny - a veteran Detroit musician and owner of The Tempermill recording studios in Ferndale, MI - to help develop the recordings even further, pushing the original demos in deliberate new directions to create a showcase for his wide-ranging songcraft and visionary imagination.

"The TROPICAL GOTHCLUB songs are like concept cars," says Fertita. "They were meant to be put into future production once they were reimagined and redesigned so everything is tightened up. Creatively things changed and my options weren't just black and white. They were also fluorescent.

"I'm hoping the framework is in place with TROPICAL GOTHCLUB that I can experiment with releasing art and music in the future without following the conventional cycles. My focus has been on other projects the last few years and really, this is no exception. But I unexpectedly found more time than I thought I had and was able to move within the space I was given, veer off course, and speed towards the cliff."

Watch the visualizer here: