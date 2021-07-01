Dayseeker to Release Deluxe Version of 'Sleeptalk'

Southern California's DAYSEEKER have announced the digital deluxe version of their fourth album Sleeptalk. Since its release, the album has accumulated over 40 million streams. The record effectively positioned Dayseeker as one of the scene's most formidable forces and a band that is primed to take its next big leap.

The expanded edition of the album will be released on September 24, 2021 - almost two years to the day since the release of the original. Pre-order it here

The deluxe version features four reimagined versions of album tracks, which offer fans a fresh and unique take on songs they already love.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Burial Plot (Reimagined)." Watch the clip, which is performance-based and wholly immediate, here

The new version of the track is sprawling and haunting, and features a cameo by a local Los Angeles artist.

"It was so cool getting to work with Daniel Braunstein again and I think we really challenged ourselves to try some different genres and styles of reimagining that we've never done on any of our prior deluxe releases," says frontman Rory Rodriguez. "'Burial Plot (Reimagined)' is a deeply personal song I hold very near to my heart and I always thought it would be really intereseting to hear it done as a duet. Seneca Pettee was the obvious choice since she already sang on 'Starving to Be Empty' on the original album. The strings and piano we added really made it just sound like an entirely different song."

The deluxe colored double vinyl pressing will arrive on December 3.

Dayseeker will return to the road this fall, touring with We Came as Romans and The Devil Wears Prada. Those dates are below.

Upon its initial release, Sleeptalk was labeled "a warm and welcome release to higher ground" by Alternative Press. Soundfiction claimed that the record "has shown us that this band is a force of nature when it comes to what the band is capable of." Deadpress stated that the record brought "some much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene."

Dayseeker continue to work on new material.

Listen here: