David Roback of 'Mazzy Star' Dies

Producer, guitarist and keyboardist David Roback, best known as the co-founder - with Hope Sandoval - of seminal west coast musical group Mazzy Star, has died.

Roback played a leading role in the neo-psychedelic revival of the 1980s and 90s, which in turn led to the explosion in the underground music scene, and came to be known as Indie Rock and alternative music.

Often compared to other experimental producers and musicians such as Brian Wilson, Syd Barrett and Bert Jansch, Roback - who was also the co-founder of the band Opal - was regarded as a highly creative and sensitive guitarist who collaborated with many other artists as producer, songwriter and player.

Roback was also well known for his encyclopaedic intellect, and for his involvement with the arts, design and cinema.

Born in Los Angeles in California in 1958, David Roback lived and worked primarily in California and Europe.





