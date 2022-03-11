David J Releases New Single 'U Or Nothing'

Viral country music sensation David J has released his newest track titled "U Or Nothing." The country-pop tune was written by David J along with Dylan Brady.

LISTEN to "U Or Nothing" here.

"This song was written with my friend Dylan Brady. We went into our session and we brought how I was feeling into lyrics. This song means a lot to me because I wrote it about the girl I was talking to at the time. We have stopped talking since then, maybe now she will hear the song," explains David J.

Under a deal with Grey Area Music, David will release his six-track debut EP in late April 2021.

A natural-born hustler with superstar dreams, the next-gen talent spent his high school career becoming something unique - a country triple threat. The singer-songwriter has built an incredible base and continues to reach new heights with an average of 500k streams per week. Scoring an incredible response to his lead single, David J has racked up more than 9 Million on-demand streams with 2021's "Lost My Heartbreak," including over 1 million in the song's first week alone.

Throughout the past year, David has been on the road with nationwide tour stops in support of artists like Granger Smith, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Blake Shelton, and several others.

