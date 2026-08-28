Dave Wilbert Releases New Single THE CORN From Upcoming EP THE GOOD NEWS

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Country recording artist, singer-songwriter and lifelong farmer Dave Wilbert is giving a voice to the quiet disappearance of the family farm on his new single, 'The Corn.' The song is out now on all DSPs, with the lyric video premiered by RFD-TV. It is the third focus track from Wilbert's forthcoming EP, The Good News, a songbook on farming, love and the combination of both, due out on September 18 by Wilbilly Records.

Co-written by Wilbert and songwriter Kevin Barton, 'The Corn' tells the story of an abandoned farmstead left behind after generations of honest work. Through vivid imagery of an empty red barn, rusting farm equipment, and crops still standing in the field, the song reflects on the human cost of farms that disappear not because of a lack of heart, but because changing economic realities often leave farming families with impossible decisions.

'This is a nostalgic song that examines rural America and the ever shifting dynamics that impact small towns across the country,' Wilbert says. 'It paints a picture of a farming community that has faded into the past due to urban sprawl and a technocentric society. I hope this song moves people emotionally, one way or another.'

Rather than focusing solely on the people, 'The Corn' takes an imaginative approach by asking what the land itself might have witnessed. From a lonely scarecrow to a weathered weathervane, the song gives voice to the silent symbols of rural life, culminating in the haunting question that serves as its emotional centerpiece: Did the corn hear it all?

Wilbert is part of a growing wave of independent artists bringing melody, steel guitar, and storytelling back to country music. 'The Corn' follows the release of his heartfelt crooning on 'Lets Call It What It Is' and the feel good anthem 'All Summer Long,' a song featured on Amazon Music's 'Break Through Country' and Apple Music's 'New In Country' editorial playlists.

The Good News was recorded at The Freeway Studio with Wilbert co-producing all of the tracks alongside Nashville producers Lonnie Wilson (Joe Diffie, Wade Hayes), Julian King (George Jones, Tim McGRaw, George Strait) and the late Eddie Blount, Dave's former manager, co-producer and friend who passed away in 2025. The Good News is a tribute to Blount, and follows his 2025 debut album, Live From America (It's Saturday Night), an album with more than two million streams across all digital streaming music platforms.

'I am excited about my new EP because it's my first project where I have been solely responsible for the entire creative process,' Wilbert said. 'I'm also dedicating this EP to my late friend, manager, and co-producer Eddie Blount, who'd always start a conversation off with 'The Good News.' This is my way of carrying forward his legacy by offering The Good News to country music fans everywhere.'

The Good News Track Listing & Songwriters

1. 'All Summer Long' (Troy Clampitt, Dave Wilbert)

2. 'Let's Call It What It Is' (Patrick Jason Matthews, Roxie Dean)

3. 'The Corn' (Kevin Barton, Dave Wilbert)

4. 'Alone With You' (Kerry Kurt Phillips, Ron Williams)

5. 'Footprints On The Moon' (Kevin Barton, Ryan Bizarri, Dee Briggs)

6. 'If You Ever Feel Like Loving Me Again' Acoustic (Jeff Stevens, Jerry Kilgore, Steve Bogard)

About Dave Wilbert

Dave Wilbert is a country singer-songwriter whose music reflects the values and experiences that come from a life rooted in rural America. Raised around farming and agriculture, Wilbert developed a deep appreciation for hard work, small-town living, and stories that come from everyday life. Those influences shape both his sound and his songwriting, giving his music an authenticity that resonates with listeners who appreciate country music's traditional spirit.

Blending relatable storytelling with a smooth, easygoing vocal style, Wilbert's songs capture the rhythm of blue-collar life and the pride that comes with it. His writing often draws inspiration from outdoor life, family traditions, and the simple moments that define life on the farm. The result is music that feels honest, grounded, and familiar while still carrying a fresh perspective.

Wilbert's 2025 debut album, Live from America (It's Saturday Night), introduces listeners to his heartfelt approach to traditional country music. With a sound that honors the genre's roots while embracing its evolving future, Dave continues to connect with fans through songs that celebrate hard work, rural heritage, and the enduring stories of everyday Americans.

Photo Credit: Copper Smith Productions



Photo Credit: Copper Smith Productions

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