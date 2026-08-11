Dave Matthews Band Announces 2026 Fall Tour, Kicking Off Nov. 4

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Dave Matthews Band announced its 2026 Fall Tour, a run set to open on November 4 at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The U.S. headline outing will include stops at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, United Center in Chicago, CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, before concluding with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden on November 12 and 13. An online presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is currently underway, with general ticket sales set to begin Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse.

For the complete itinerary, see below or visit www.davematthewsband.com.

Fans can continue to listen to live Friday night shows exclusively on DMB Radio, SiriusXM Channel 30. The following day, fans can stream the official audio from most other DMB shows on the 2026 Summer and Fall tours on nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming. Currently, nugs is offering DMB Warehouse Fan Association members a free three-month subscription; fans who are not Warehouse members can receive a free one-month subscription. For more information, visit www.nugs.net/dmb.

Dave Matthews Band was the highest-ranked American headliner on Pollstar's list of the '25 Most Popular Touring Artists of The Millenium,' coming in at No. 4. Since debuting in 1991, Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets, making them the second-largest ticket seller in history, and a combined 38 million CDs and DVDs.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint, going back to its first shows in 1991. This fall, the band will continue its partnership with Live Nation venues to further minimize the environmental footprint of its tour. 2026 marks the third year of the 'On The Road To Zero Waste Tour,' which achieved a milestone of over 90% of fan-generated waste at Live Nation venues composted, recycled or donated in previous years. Dave Matthews Band will once again join forces with environmental nonprofit REVERB, celebrating 21 years of partnership focused on making the music industry more sustainable and fan-driven action more measurable.

In 2026, Dave Matthews Band continues its long-standing support of The Nature Conservancy's global reforestation efforts. Seven years strong, this work is rooted in a simple belief that healthy forests help create a healthier planet. With this year's tour, the band will have planted a total of 7 million trees by the end of 2026. These trees help rebuild critical forests that clean our air and water, provide habitat for wildlife, and support a more stable climate for future generations. Learn more about this work with The Nature Conservancy at dmbtrees.org.

Dave Matthews Band Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

11/4 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center

11/6 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

11/7 — Chicago, IL — United Center

11/9 — Providence, RI — Amica Mutual Pavilion

11/10 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

11/12 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden Arena

11/13 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden Arena

Before the fall dates begin, Dave Matthews Band is set to resume its summer tour on August 28 with two shows at Fiddler's Green in Greenwood Village, Colorado, ahead of its traditional Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington. Supporting acts for that residency include Infinity Song and Stephen Wilson Jr., Jonah Kagen and Watchhouse, and Sierra Hull and Jesse Welles.

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak (Download hi-res photo here)



Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak (Download hi-res photo here)

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